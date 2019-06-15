DENISON, Iowa — The North High School softball put up 13 runs on the scoreboard in consecutive games Saturday as it defeated host Denison-Schleswig 13-10 and Logan Magnolia 13-7 at the Denison softball tournament.
Bailey Becker drove in four runs to pace the Stars attack in the win over the Monarchs, walking with the bases loaded in both the first and third innings before later hitting a two-run single in the fifth inning to give North an 11-5 lead. Kylee Eickholst also had a double and a single and drove in three while Isabelle Hesse plated a pair. Hailey Hoogers was the winning pitcher despite giving up 11 hits and three walks in a game where she struck out nine.
Denison-Schleswig's Alex Mohr had a 4-four-4 game with two RBIs while Sarah Heilesen and Paige Armijo each hit a home run for the Monarchs.
In the win over Logan-Magnolia, the Stars fell behind 5-0 in the third inning before scoring four this to pull within 5-4 then took the led for good in the fourth.
Courtney Johnson had a four-hit game in the win over Lo-Ma for North (14-5) and drove in three runs while Eickholt and Bailey Anderson added two RBIss apiece. Alexis Christians and Rife drove in two runs each for Lo-Ma.
WEST SPLITS AT WEST SIOUX TOURNEY: West (2-14) won its second game of the season on Saturday with a 6-2 win over Sioux Center at the West Sioux tournament.
Wolverines freshman Jasmine Mendoza hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning where they scored five times.
Mendoza was one of three Wolverines hitters who had a double. Tayden Fairbanks and Marin Frazee were the other two.
Fairbanks had the other two RBIs. She also had two hits.
Payton Monroe was 2-for-4.
West juniors Emily Persinger and Blair Bathurst each threw three innings in the circle. Persinger allowed two runs on seven hits, and she struck out two Sioux Center hitters.
Bathurst allowed a hit and a walk in her three scoreless innings.
In Game 2, West Sioux beat West 12-0 in three innings. The Wolverines had two hits, which came from Frazee and eighth-grader Sawyer Wilde.
The Falcons scored 11 runs in the second inning. Meghan Danielson was the lone West Sioux hitter with an extra-base hit, which was a double.
Falcons sophomore Emily Hulshof was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Erika McKenney struck out four West hitters.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON WINS TWO AT DENISON TOURNAMENT: The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors did most of their scoring in two innings on Saturday, but the rallies were enough to help them win both of their games at the Denison softball tournament Saturday.
SB-L trailed Logan-Magnolia 3-0 after five innings but responded with six runs in the sixth inning to gain a 6-3 lead on its way to an 8-3 win. Later the Warriors left little doubt by scoring eight times in the opening inning on their way to a 11-1 five-inning win over host Denison-Schleswig.
Lo-Ma pitcher Reanna Rife had Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the ropes with five scoreless innings while her team scored three times to take the lead. In all, Rife had pitched eight consecutive scoreless frames against SB-L, also blanking the Warriors for the final three innings of a 2-1 loss Tuesday in Sergeant Bluff.
But SB-L loaded the bases with three straight hits to start the sixth inning by , Emma Christensen and Chloe Black before Madelyn Mogensen hit a two-run single to pull the Warriors within 3-2. Whitney Schlotfeldt and Ella Skinner both laid down successful squeeze bunt to add a run each and put the Warriors up 4-3. A bases loaded walk by Addie Brown and a sacrifice fly by Mosier wrapped up the big inning.
Kyle Kerr later added a two-run single in the seventh to wrap up the scoring. Kenzie Foley got the pitching win against Lo-Ma giving up eight hits and a walk while fanning four.
In the win over D-S, the Warriors took advantage of two errors and some wild pitching to score eight runs early. Mosier had a single two score two and SB-L (16-2) reached base on five walks and a hit batter. Mogensen pitched a four-hitter and struck out six while walking six to get the pitching win over the Monarchs.
Late Friday
WEST SIOUX 7, SIOUX CENTER 1: West Sioux won its fifth straight game, defeating Sioux Center 7-1. West Sioux is 15-3 on the season. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Sioux Center, which is 12-7 on the season.
Erika McKenney went all seven innings and gave up one unearned run on six hits, walked three and struck out three.
McKenney hit a double and drove in a run and Payton Schwiesow went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIss. Emily Hulshof was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBIs. Shayden Blankenship scored a run and had an RBI and Avery Cole had an RBI.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, ESTHERVILLE-LC 2: The Wolfpack pushed across a run in the top of the eighth inning to edge E-LC in a Lakes Conference game played in Estherville Friday.
Chandler Schemper had three hits to lead the Western Christian offense and Jadyn Faber got the pitching win giving up nine hits and four walks while fanning three. Maggie White took the loss for the Midgets with 10 strike outs in eight innings work.