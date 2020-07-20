PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Akron-Westfield jumps out early to head to state

Evy Knoblock had a single in the seventh inning to end Schmidt's no-hit bid and a walk put another runner on before a strikeout ended the game. The Wildcats end their season with a 12-3 record.

UNDERWOOD 8, WEST MONONA 4: The Eagles scored eight runs without the benefit of any extra base hits and went on to down the Spartans in a Class 2A regional softball final in Onawa Monday.

Underwood got a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning when Grace Pierce hit an RBI single to score Erin McMains and four more runs in the sixth inning put the Eagles up 8-3.

West Monona (20-2) got back to within 8-4 on a solo homer by Lexi Lander. MaKayla Haynes and Madison Chesnut joined Lander with two hits to lead the Spartans attack. West Monona, fifth in the final IGHSAU rankings, which was looking to earn its first state tournament berth since 1976. Underwood, which was last at state in 2004, will advance with a 14-4 record.

ROCK VALLEY/BOYDEN-HULL 16, SPIRIT LAKE 10: The No. 15 Nighthawks lashed out 20 hits and took advantage of four Indians errors to win a shootout in a Class 3A regional softball final in Spirit Lake Monday.

The game was tied 9-9 through five innings but RV/B-H scored a run in the sixth inning to go ahead 10-9 then added six more runs in the seventh.