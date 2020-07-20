PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Akron-Westfield jumps out early to head to state

AKRON-WESTFIELD 9, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2: The Westerners jumped out to nine-run lead and cruised to a win over the Jays in a Class 1A regional softball final Monday in Akron.
Pitcher Natalie Nielsen gave up single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but had plenty of offensive support, including her own two-run single in the third inning to put the Westerners up 6-0. Jaden Harris also added an RBI triple in the third and Tori Nemesio had two RBI's
Nielsen struck out five while giving up five hits and two walks.
Harley Foreman and Sydney Livermore that run-scoring singles for the Jays, who end their season with an 11-9 record.
RIDGE VIEW 5, WEST LYON 0: Pitcher Addison Schmidt tossed a one-hitter to shut out No. 8 West Lyon in a Class 2A regional softball final in Larchwood Monday
Schmidt also added a solo home run to lead the resurgent Raptors to a state tournament berth. Ridge View closed their regular season with sub-.500 record but won four straight tourney games and will advance to Fort Dodge with an 11-8 record.
Emma Vohs also belted a three-run home run to put Ridge View up 4-0 in the fifth inning. The Raptors got the games first run in the fourth inning when Autumn Henkel hit an RBI single to center field to score Vohs.
Evy Knoblock had a single in the seventh inning to end Schmidt's no-hit bid and a walk put another runner on before a strikeout ended the game. The Wildcats end their season with a 12-3 record.
UNDERWOOD 8, WEST MONONA 4: The Eagles scored eight runs without the benefit of any extra base hits and went on to down the Spartans in a Class 2A regional softball final in Onawa Monday.
Underwood got a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning when Grace Pierce hit an RBI single to score Erin McMains and four more runs in the sixth inning put the Eagles up 8-3.
West Monona (20-2) got back to within 8-4 on a solo homer by Lexi Lander. MaKayla Haynes and Madison Chesnut joined Lander with two hits to lead the Spartans attack. West Monona, fifth in the final IGHSAU rankings, which was looking to earn its first state tournament berth since 1976. Underwood, which was last at state in 2004, will advance with a 14-4 record.
ROCK VALLEY/BOYDEN-HULL 16, SPIRIT LAKE 10: The No. 15 Nighthawks lashed out 20 hits and took advantage of four Indians errors to win a shootout in a Class 3A regional softball final in Spirit Lake Monday.
The game was tied 9-9 through five innings but RV/B-H scored a run in the sixth inning to go ahead 10-9 then added six more runs in the seventh.
All nine players in the Nighthawk batting order had at least one hit and one RBI in the win. Emma Zoet drove in three runs while Ellie Woelber, Charli Bomgaars and Brooke Zulstra plated two apiece.
Spirit Lake, 12th in the final IGHSAU rankings, got home runs from Izzy Backhaus and Taylor Schneider.
Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull advances to the state tournament with a 14-2 record while Spirit Lake closes its campaign at 13-4.
HUMBOLDT 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Wildcat pitcher Ellie Jacobson fired a two-hit shut out and struck out 10 to lead her team to a Class 3A regional final softball win in Humboldt Monday.
Emma Clark hit a solo home run in the second inning to put Humboldt (20-2) ahead for good. Jacobson added an RBI single in the third inning to put her team up 3-0.
Hailey Bergsma and Taryn Nothem had singles to account for the Dutch hits. MOC-Floyd Valley wrapped up its season with an 11-7 mark. Carlin Smith took the pitching loss, fanning six while giving up five hits. Smith retired the final eight batters she faced to keep her team close.
