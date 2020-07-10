PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan holds off Lewis Central's comeback

WEST MONONA 13, RIDGE VIEW 1: Ridge View and West Monona were tied at 1-1 going into the fifth inning when West Monona scored 12 runs to take control of the game as the Spartans won 13-1.

Lexi Lander went all five innings for the win and allowed one hit, walked three and struck out nine, giving her 177 strikeouts on the season, the most in the entire state.

Lander was also part of the big fifth inning as she had two hits, including a grand slam.

Megan Bonham, Sierra Siebersma and Megan Nichols each went 2-for-2 during the fifth inning as well. Bonham had a two-run home run and a single, Sierbersma and Nichols each had a single, a double and two RBIs.

West Monona improved to 18-1 on the season and went 9-0 in the Western Valley Conference, winning the regular season and the tournament title. Ridge View falls to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the WVC.

WEST SIOUX 10, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 0: West Sioux got the best pitching performance of the season from Erika McKenney as the Falcons knocked off Class 3A No. 14-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10-0 in five innings.

West Sioux evened its record at 9-9 and the Nighthawks fell to 10-2.