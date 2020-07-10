PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan holds off Lewis Central's comeback

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan had a 5-4 lead against Lewis Central after two innings and went into the bottom of seventh with a 10-6 lead. Lewis Central score three runs but the Crusaders held on for the 10-9 victory on Saturday.
Bishop Heelan improves to 12-9 on the seoasn and Lewis Central falls to 10-7.
Liz Meyer was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs and Angel Shaw was 2-for-4 with a double. Kiana Fjeldheim scored twice and Grace Nelson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ellie Gengler and Kenley Meis were each 2-for-4 with a run scored and and RBI.
FRIDAY
BISHP HEELAN 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: Denison-Schleswig took an early 1-0 lead but Heelan tied the game in the fourth and a two-run fifth gave the Crusaders a 3-1 lead they wouldn't give up.
Heelan improved to 11-9 with the win. Denison-Schleswig falls to 3-12.
Angel Shaw allowed only one unearned run on two hits, walked one and struck out seven to get the win
Liz Meyer, Kennedy Bork and Addison Kuehl each scored a run for the Crusaders.
Claire Leinen went all seven innings for the Monarchs and allowed three unearned runs, walked three and struck out eight. Paige Kastner hit a double and scored a run and Allana Arkfeld had an RBI.
WEST MONONA 13, RIDGE VIEW 1: Ridge View and West Monona were tied at 1-1 going into the fifth inning when West Monona scored 12 runs to take control of the game as the Spartans won 13-1.
Lexi Lander went all five innings for the win and allowed one hit, walked three and struck out nine, giving her 177 strikeouts on the season, the most in the entire state.
Lander was also part of the big fifth inning as she had two hits, including a grand slam.
Megan Bonham, Sierra Siebersma and Megan Nichols each went 2-for-2 during the fifth inning as well. Bonham had a two-run home run and a single, Sierbersma and Nichols each had a single, a double and two RBIs.
West Monona improved to 18-1 on the season and went 9-0 in the Western Valley Conference, winning the regular season and the tournament title. Ridge View falls to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the WVC.
WEST SIOUX 10, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 0: West Sioux got the best pitching performance of the season from Erika McKenney as the Falcons knocked off Class 3A No. 14-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10-0 in five innings.
West Sioux evened its record at 9-9 and the Nighthawks fell to 10-2.
McKenney allowed only one walk, gave up three hits and struck out three to get the win. McKenney also was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and had four RBIs.
Emily Hulshof was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs score and two RBIs and Shayden Blankenship hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Payton Schwiesow was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
RIVER VALLEY 13, WESTWOOD 8: The Wolverines wrapped up their regular season with a win over the Rebels in Correctionville Friday.
Taylor Knaack stuck out six batters to get the pitching win and also had two hits and scored four runs at the plate for River Valley (18-2). Shelby Skinner had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Westwood.
SHELDON 11, SOUTH-OBRIEN 6: Sheldon defeated South O'Brien 11-6 on Friday.
South O'Brien fell to 10-4 with the loss.
Hannah Dau had a double, a single and two RBIs in the loss and Sydney Struve, Taryn Hintz and Liz Maurer each had two singles.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!