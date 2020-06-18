PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan holds West scoreless in sweep

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan twice shutout West for Missouri River Conference sweep, 13-0 and 10-0, at Bishop Mueller Field Thursday. The first game was halted after three innings by run rule and the nightcap ended after five frames.
Liz Meyer drove in three runs in the opener and Kennedy Bork plated three in the second game.
Joslyn Verzal was the winning pitcher in the opener, giving up five hits while Angel Shaw threw the first four innings to get the win in the second game, fanning six.
LE MARS 11-14, NORTH 1-7: The Bulldogs scored in all but one inning in each game of a doubleheader sweep of the Stars in a Missouri River Conference softball game played at North High Thursday. The first game was halted due to run rule after five innings.
Bailey Anderson had four hits and Bailey Becker three in the twin bill for North while Karsyn Hicks drove in three runs and Mackayla Black had two RBI's in the second game.
RIVER VALLEY 4, WOODBURY CENTRAL 2: Sara Holtz hit a bases-clearing triple in the top of the seventh inning to rally the Wolverines to a win in Western Valley Conference softball action in Moville Thursday.
The Wildcats carried a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning thanks to a two-run home run by Maddie Schultz in the first inning. Emma DeStigter also doubled and scored on Schultz's round-tripper.
Brittany Meyer and Kaylee Knaack both were 2-4 with a single and a double for the Wolverines. Taylor Knaack was the winning pitcher, fanning seven.
River Valley is now 4-0 in all games while Woodbury Central drops to 1-2.
CRESTON 6, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: Sara Keeler had a two-run home run and Hallie Evans drove in three to lead the Panthers to a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball win in Denison Thursday.
Hannah Slater had an RBI single in the first inning to give the Monarchs a brief 1-0 lead.
EMMETSBURG 7, SPENCER 4: The E-Hawks scored three runs in the seventh inning to get past the Tigers in softball action played in Spencer Thursday.
Emily English had three hits and Olivia Huckfelt had two RBI's for Spencer.
WEDNESDAY
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 5, WEST SIOUX 1: Josie Kolbeck had three hits and led the Jays to a War Eagle Conference softball win Wednesday in Ireton.
Addison Weber, Chloe Bunker and Emily Kellen each added to hits for Gehlen. Rylee Schnepf was the winning pitcher, fanning 10.
Mia Danielson had two hits for the Falcons.
WEST MONONA 12, RIDGE VIEW 2: There were seven Spartans hitters who ended up with a multi-hit game.
Mallory McCall was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Megan Bonham was also 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Spartans eighth-grader Kacy Miller was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double.
In all, the Spartans tallied 18 hits, and five of them were for extra bases.
Lexi Lander gave up five hits in the circle for West Monona, which is ranked No. 7 in Thursday's IGHSAU Class 2A poll. Lander also struck out 10 Raptors hitters.
Raptors eighth-grader Shae Dutler was 2-for-3 with a triple.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 9, MMCRU 0: Taryn Hintz was 4-for-4 with two runs scored in the win on Wednesday.
Anna Friedrichsen homered and had two RBIs.
Sydney Struve allowed one hit in the shutout and struck out four. Royals junior Kirsten Letsche had the lone hit.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 12, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0 (4 Inn.): Natalie Nielsen held the Knights hitless and drove in three runs at the plate to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference softball win Wednesday.
Hailey Wilken also had a big night at the plate for A-W, driving in five-run on a home run and two doubles. Nielsen struck out 10 and walked no one.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 5, HINTON 4: The Hawks scored three runs in the fourth inning, and that proved to be the difference in a 5-4 win over Hinton on Wednesday.
Sydney Schroeder drew a bases loaded walk to cap a three-run fifth inning that gave the Hawks the go-ahead run. Schroeder also had an RBI single in the third frame.
Carly Ortmann, Carmindee Ricke and Ana Conover also drove in runs for St. Mary's. Pitcher Marina Cronin settled in after giving up four runs in the first inning, limiting Hinton to no runs and one hit the rest of the way to get the win.
Hinton had four hits in the loss but had a double from Aubree Lake and Taylor Reuter.
Hinton pitcher Jaydn Case allowed one earned run over four hits. She struck out seven and walked five.
STORM LAKE 9, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 1: Storm Lake scored four runs in the first inning and controlled the game against Western Christian in a 9-1 victory.
Skylar Cole went all seven innings for Storm Lake as she struck out 14 batters, walked one and allowed only three hits as the lone run was unearned.
Josie Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Holly Dierenfield was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Sam Louwagie was 2-for-4 with two runs and Cole was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
For Western Christian, Madison Vis drove in a run.
