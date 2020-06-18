PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan holds West scoreless in sweep

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 5, HINTON 4: The Hawks scored three runs in the fourth inning, and that proved to be the difference in a 5-4 win over Hinton on Wednesday.

Sydney Schroeder drew a bases loaded walk to cap a three-run fifth inning that gave the Hawks the go-ahead run. Schroeder also had an RBI single in the third frame.

Carly Ortmann, Carmindee Ricke and Ana Conover also drove in runs for St. Mary's. Pitcher Marina Cronin settled in after giving up four runs in the first inning, limiting Hinton to no runs and one hit the rest of the way to get the win.

Hinton had four hits in the loss but had a double from Aubree Lake and Taylor Reuter.

Hinton pitcher Jaydn Case allowed one earned run over four hits. She struck out seven and walked five.

STORM LAKE 9, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 1: Storm Lake scored four runs in the first inning and controlled the game against Western Christian in a 9-1 victory.

Skylar Cole went all seven innings for Storm Lake as she struck out 14 batters, walked one and allowed only three hits as the lone run was unearned.