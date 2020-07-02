PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan, Le Mars split as Bulldogs suffer first loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan handed Le Mars its first loss of the season with a 12-0 victory in game one of Thursday's twinbill but Le Mars bounced back with a 7-6 victory to earn the split.

Bishop Heelan is now 7-8 on the seaosn and 7-3 in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference. Le Mars is 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the MRAC.

In the first game, Angel Shaw went all seven innings and allowed no runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five for Heelan.

Mariah Augustine was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored and Kiana Fjeldheim was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Joslyn Verzal hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Ellie Gengler was 3-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Liz Meyer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

The game was tied at 5-5 after four innings when Le Mars got a run each in the fifth and sixth innings and held on for the 7-6 win.

Brooke Haage went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBi for Le Mars and Libby Leraas was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Maggie Allen hit a double and had two RBIs and Morgan Marienau hit a double and had an RBI. Payton Marienau was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Payton Wright was 2-for-3 with a run scored.