PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan, Le Mars split as Bulldogs suffer first loss

LE MARS, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan handed Le Mars its first loss of the season with a 12-0 victory in game one of Thursday's twinbill but Le Mars bounced back with a 7-6 victory to earn the split.
Bishop Heelan is now 7-8 on the seaosn and 7-3 in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference. Le Mars is 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the MRAC.
In the first game, Angel Shaw went all seven innings and allowed no runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five for Heelan.
Mariah Augustine was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored and Kiana Fjeldheim was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Joslyn Verzal hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Ellie Gengler was 3-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Liz Meyer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The game was tied at 5-5 after four innings when Le Mars got a run each in the fifth and sixth innings and held on for the 7-6 win.
Brooke Haage went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBi for Le Mars and Libby Leraas was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Maggie Allen hit a double and had two RBIs and Morgan Marienau hit a double and had an RBI. Payton Marienau was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Payton Wright was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
For Heelan, Kenley Meis hit a double and had two RBIs and Meyer was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Fjeldheim was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Augustine was 2-for-4 and Grace Nelson was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Gengler drove in a run.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 5, AKRON-WESTFIELD 4: A night after losing its first game of the season, the Hawks regrouped to hand the Westerners their first defeat of the season in a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Remsen Thursday.
Ashley Willman hit a single to right field to score Brittany Johnson, who had drawn a one-out walk and reached second on a passed ball.
Willman had two RBI's while Mya Bunkers added a triple and double for St. Mary's (8-1).
Marina Cronin was the winning pitcher, fanning six while allowing six hits and two walks.
Natalie Nielsen was the losing pitcher, logging 11 strikeouts while giving up nine hits and two walks. Nielsen also had two hits and drove in a run as Akron-Westfield dropped to 12-1.
WEST MONONA 11, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 1 (5 inn.): The Spartans moved to the final of the Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament with a win over the Panthers in Sloan Thursday.
West Monona broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the third inning to take command and advance to face River Valley Friday in the tourney finals.
Megan Nichols had three hits to lead the way for the Spartans. Megan Chesnutt hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to plate West Monona's 11th run to end the game by run rule.
Lexi Lander pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine to get the pitching win.
Halle Collins had a hit and drove in a run for K-P.
RIVER VALLEY 3, LAWTON-BRONSON 2: Taylor Knaack pitched a five-hitter and added a home run at the plate to lead the Wolverines to a win in the semifinal of the Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament in Sloan Thursday.
River Valley will now take on West Monona for the tournament title Friday in Sloan.
Izzy Deeds also had an RBI single to put the Wolverines up 3-1 in the fourth inning but a home run by Bella Johnson in the fifth pulled Lawton-Bronson to within 3-2.
SPIRIT LAKE 15, CHEROKEE 0: Class 3A No. 10-ranked Spirit Lake outhit Cherokee 9-1 in a 15-0 victory on Thursday. Spirit Lake improved to 9-2 overall and Cherokee falls to 0-8.
Gracie Hamm went all three innings for Spirit Lake, allowing one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Ellie Carney went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Karli Olsen was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs and Emma Jenness scored twice and had two RBIs. Mackenzie Kauffman and Taylor Schneider each scored twice and had an RBI and Stella Donkersloot, Izzy Backhaus and Morgan Fine each drove in a run.
WESTWOOD 8, WEST HARRISON 4: Holly Holtz gave up three runs in the first inning but only one after that and went on to down the Hawkeyes in a non-conference softball game played Mondamin Thursday.
Jaeden Ferris and Emma Shook each had three hits to lead the Rebel offense. Emily McIntosh drove in two runs for West Harrison (9-4).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 10, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0 (6 inn.): Pitcher Sydney Struve struck out 10 and threw a one-hitter to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference softball win on Thursday.
Taryn Hintz also drove in two runs while Struve and Kaylee Jacobs each added two singles.
WEST LYON 6, SHELDON 3: Hayley Knoblock hit a two-run single to break a 3-3 tie and the Wildcats went on to trip the Orabs in a Siouxland Conference softball game played in Larchwood Thursday.
Winning pitcher Kennedy Kramer struck out six and also added an RBI single later in the sixth inning to give West Lyon a 6-3 lead.
Late Wednesday
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK/CENTRAL LYON 7, WEST LYON 4: The Mustangs rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the fifth inning to down the Wildcats in a Siouxland Conference softball game played in George Wednesday.
G-LC/CL scored five times in the fifth inning to go up 5-4. Brooklyn Krull and Shaina Struckman each drove in two runs for the Mustangs (2-4).
Taylor Rentschler plated two runs for lead West Lyon, which drops to 7-2.
RIVER VALLEY 13, OABCIG 7: The Wolverines came back from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat the Falcons in a Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament game played in Correctionville Wednesday.
Danike Dewitt triple and a single and drove in two while Katrina Todd went 2-for-4 with four RBI's to lead River Valley.
Taylor Knaack was the winning pitcher, fanning six. Hailey Dierson had three hits and drove in one run for OABCIG.
WEST MONONA 13, WESTWOOD 3: West Monona scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a 13-3 victory over Westwood.
Lexi Lander allowed only two hits for West Monona and struck out 12. She was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Megan Nichols was 2-for-3 with a double and McKayla Haynes was 2-for-3. Sierra Siebersma was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Carly Miller was 2-for-2.
For Westwood, Elisa Davis and Holly Holtz each had a hit.
SIOUX CENTER 9, SHELDON 4: Willow Bleeker and Tatum Schmalbeck had three RBI's each to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference softball win in Sioux Center Wednesday.
Pitcher Tatum Schmalbeck struck out five batters and walked two for Sioux Center.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 10, UNITY CHRISTIAN 3: Western Christian jumped out to a 4-1 lead and went on to beat Unity 10-3.
Jadyn Faber was 3-for-4 with a home run and Josie Zeutenhorst hit a home run and had three RBIs for Western Christian. Madison Vis was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Olivia TenKley scored twice. Gracie Dykstra scored a run and had an RBi and Jill Den Herder drove in a run.
Faber went all seven innings and allowed two earned runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out four.
For Unity, Micah Byl hit a double and Molly Zylstra was 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and an RBI. Lucy Zylstra was 2-for-3 and ERica Feikema and Marquel Emmelkamp each drove in a run.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!