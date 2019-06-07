LE MARS, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan improved to 9-4 on the season with two wins at the Le Mars Class. Heelan beat Cherokee 8-2 in the six innings and came back to defeat Hinton 6-5 in six innings.
In the first game, Riley Plantenberg went six innings, giving up only three hits. She didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.
Heelan scored six of its eight runs in the third inning, all with two outs. Ellie Gengler and Plantenberg each had two RBIs in the inning.
Plantenberg finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kiana Fjelcdheim hit a double.
For Cherokee, Lily Anderson hit a triple.
Hinton went up 4-0 in the second inning with three runs coming off a home run by Madison Goosmann. Heelan got two runs back in the fourth. Then in the sixth, Heelan scored four runs and won on Mariah Augustine's RBI single, 6-5.
Gengler was 3-for-3 and Augustine was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Emma LaFleur was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
For Hinton, Alyssa Fischer had a double and a single and Sydney George had two singles.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 7, AKRON-WESTFIELD 4: No. 11 SB-L (Class 4A) rallied from four runs down to clip the No. 8 Westerners (Class 1A) in a game at the Le Mars Tournament Friday.
Akron-Westfield got the jump out the Warriors with a four run third inning, taking advantage of a series of defensive lapses by SB-L to go up 4-0. Alyana Mullinix, Autumn Buncy, Tori Nemesio and Natalie Nielsen each drove in a run in the rally for Akron-Westfield.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton got three runs back in the bottom of the third, getting RBI hits from Madelyn Mogensen and Kenzie Foley and a squeeze bun from Kylie Kerr to pull the Warriors within 4-3.
SB-L tied the game on a Taliah Deitloff RBI single in the fifth inning then took the lead when courtesy runner Addy Mosier scored on a wild pitch. The Warriors took advantage of an error and a wild pitch to scored Chloe Black and Emma Christensen who had hit singles earlier in the frame. Mogensen got the pitching win, tossing the first five inning with Foley pitching the final two innings to earn the save. Nielsen had three of the Westerners five hits.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, HINTON 1: The Warriors scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to defeat the Blackhawks in a game at the Le Mars Tournament Friday afternoon.
Emma Christensen started the game winning rally with a one-out infield single and went to second on a stolen base and third on a wild pitch. Chloe Black followed with a single to center to score Christensen with the go ahead run and Madelyn Mogensen followed with the third straight hit of the inning to score Black with an insurance run.
Mogensen and Kenzie Foley shared pitching duties with Foley getting the with three innings of no-hit relief. SB-L took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Abbie Lewis but Hinton answered in its next at bat on an RBI double by Jadyn Case that scored Shelbie Young.
SOUTH O' BRIEN 12, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Sydney Struve held the Knights to one hit on Friday, then hit a two-run home run in the second inning for the Wolverines (8-0).
Hannah Dau hit a solo homer in the third inning. Jordan Nieuwenhuis and Skye Rehder both had a double.
Serena Bogenrief had Unity's lone hit. The Knights remain winless this season.
WEST SIOUX 13, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 1: Peyton Schwiesow, Erika McKenney and Mi Danielson each had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference win in Everly Friday evening. The game was halted by run rule after three innings.
Schwiesow was the winning pitcher, giving up for hits while fanning five Mavericks.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 8, LAWTON-BRONSON 3: Lindsie Graff fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle as she led the Wildcats to a Western Valley Conference win over the Eagles in Lawton Friday. Woodbury Central moved to within a game .500 at 5-6 with the win. Incoming freshman Brooklyn Roder had two hits for Lawton-Bronson (4-9).