MOVILLE, Iowa - Skylar Cole outdueled Hailey Hoogers as Storm Lake tripped North, 2-0, in the Woodbury Central Softball Classic on Saturday. Cole fanned 11 and surrendered three North Star hits in the triumph.
Mia Kleespies collected both RBI in the win when she lined a 2-out fifth-inning single that plated Jaylee Butler and Josie Hernandez, both of whom had singled.
Holly Dierenfield collected a pair of hits for the Green and White.
Hoogers, a senior, fanned 10 while scattering six hits as she dealt from the pitcher's circle for the Stars. North's greatest threat came in the third inning when Courtney Johnson and Olivia O'Brien singled, but were left stranded after Cole recorded a pair of strikeouts.
STORM LAKE 10, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 9: Skylar Cole knocked in the winning run with a single as Storm Lake won its second game of the day, a 10-9 decision over Remsen St. Mary's in the Woodbury Central High School Softball Classic on Saturday in Moville.
Cole, a junior, lined a two-strike pitch down the left field line to plate Josie Hernandez with the winning tally.
The hit was Cole's second of the contest and made a winning pitcher out of lefty Holly Dierenfield. Cole had a pair of safeties in the marathon session, as did Mia Kleespies, Rachel Bozonie, Jaylee Butler and Hernandez. With the victory, Storm Lake improved to 7-4 on the season.
Brittany Johnson paced St. Mary's with a pair of hits. Emma Galles tacked on two hits and three RBI. Remsen St. Mary's fell to 4-10 on the season with the setback.
NORTH 8, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1: Isabelle Hesse smacked a 2-run double, part of a 4-run first inning that pushed North to an 8-1 victory over Woodbury Central in the Wildcats' home softball tourney on Saturday. Hesse added an RBI later in the game in support of pitcher Hailey Hoogers, who notched the victory while limiting the hosts to seven hits. Hoogers fanned a trio of WC hitters in moving North to 10-4 on the season.
Olivia O'Brien had a pair of hits for Coach Brent Eickholt's bunch, while Hoogers and Bailey Anderson added two hits apiece. Both of Anderson's safeties were doubles.
Emma DeStigter clouted two doubles for Woodbury Central, which saw its seasonal record evened at 6-6. Sisters Victoria and Sami Bates each contributed two hits in the setback.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 16, WHITING 0: Remsen St. Mary's scored 14 runs in the second inning to push past Whiting, 16-0, in a contest at the Woodbury Central Softball Classic in Moville on Saturday.
Bailey Penning smashed a pair of doubles while collecting five RBI for the victors. Brittany Johnson recorded a pair of doubles among her three hits, good for three RBI. Carly Ortmann and Ashley Willman each added a trio of hits, while Lexi Harpeneau had two.
Hawks pitcher Hailey Klein faced the minimum of nine hitters in the 3-inning affair. Klein's no-hitter featured one error.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 13, WHITING 1: An 11-run third inning moved Woodbury Central past Whiting, 13-1, in the opening game of the Woodbury Central High School Softball Classic on Saturday. Maddie Schultz and Olivia Heissel each drove home runs with doubles in the decisive frame.
Freshman Sydney Fickbohm notched the victory in the pitcher's circle for WC. Fickbohm surrendered a pair of hits in the contest.
Kinzie Theeler blasted a solo homerun to left-field which accounted for the Warriors' run.
LAWTON-BRONSON WINS TWO AT SPIRIT LAKE TOURNAMENT: The Eagles got convincing wins over Sibley-Ocheyedan and North Union in games played at the Spirit Lake Tournament Saturday.
Lawton-Bronson (6-10) got two hits apiece from Rylee Wagner and Michaela Miller in the win over the 20-1 win over the Generals in a game halted after three innings due to run rule. Casee Arens picked up the pitching win over Sibley-Ocheyedan. The Eagles picked up a 12-5 win over North Union with Miller adding two double and a single while Arens also had a pair of singles.
SOUTH O' BRIEN WINS A PAIR AT HOME TOURNAMENT: South O' Brien defeated Sioux Central 14-2, then edged River Valley 7-6 at its home tournament.
In the win over the Rebels, senior Erin Wagner went 2-for-3 with a triple. Skye Rehder and Jordan Nieuwenhuis also had two-hit games.
In its victory over the Wolverines, Hannah Dau had two doubles. Sydney Struve, Taryn Hintz and Rehder also had a pair of doubles. Nieuwenhuis had a double.
Late Friday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 13, OABCIG 3: Sarah Heilesen, Kambrie Dau and Tatum Fink each drove in two runs to lead the Monarchs to a win in a game at the OABCIG Tournament Friday evening.
Hailey Meseck got the pitching win, giving up six hits and a walk over six innings work. Corin Bower drove in two runs to lead OABCIG.
SPIRIT LAKE 11, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: Payton Ahrenstorff had a home run among her three hits and drove in four runs to lead the host Indians to a win over the Panthers at the Spirit Lake Tournament Saturday.
Gracie Hamm pitched the first four innings and gave up two hits in the gamae that was halted by run rule after five innings. Karlie Olsen also had threee hits and two RBI's for Spirit Lake.
ESTHERVILLE-LC 8, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 5: The Panthers had five-run lead early but saw the Midgets score the final eight runs of the contest to win the game played at the Spirit Lake Tournament Saturday.
Delaney Isenminger hit a two-run double in the first inning to highlight a four-run top of the first for K-P. Chloe Peschau added an RBI single in the third inning to give the Panthers a 5-0 lead. E-LC also got a run in the third to pull within 5-1 then got seven runs in fourth with the big blow coming on a two-run home run by Lindsey Jensen that broke a 5-5 tie.