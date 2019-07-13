SERGEANT BLUFF— A year after the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team ended Denison-Schleswig's season on the Monarchs' home field, D-S returned the favor holding on to an early 6-0 lead en route to a 6-3 win in a Class 4A regional semifinal Saturday evening.
The Monarchs scored took advantage of three errors and a walk in the first inning to plated two runs, then scored four more times in the third frame to go up 6-0.
The win puts the unranked Monarchs (25-13) within a game of a state tournament and sends them to a regional final show down with Bishop Heelan Tuesday. The site of that game had not been determined before The Journal went to press.
Alex Mohr started both of the early Monarch rallies, walking to lead off the game before belting a lead-off single to start the third. That was the first hit of the game for Denison-Schleswig and walk to Sarah Heilesen and a hit by pitch to Paige Armijo loaded the bases with one out.
Kayla Rauch brought in Mohr on a ground out to make the D-S lead 3-0. Another error on a Kambrie Dau bunt made it 4-0 before a fifth run scored when Teryn Fink was hit with the bases loaded. The final Monarch run of the inning, and the game, scored on a sacrifice fly bu Kailey Pick.
SB-L, ranked 12th in Class 4A, finally broke through with two runs in the fourth inning, loading the bases on three walks ahead of a two-run single by Addy Brown. The Warriors looked primed to close the gap further in the fifth after Madelyn Mogensen hit a one-out double and Kenzie Foley followed with a single but SB-L only was able to add one run on a ground out by Whitney Schlotfeldt.
Heileman was the winning pitch, working around five walks and five hits with a seven strike-out performance.
The Warriors advanced to the Class 4A state tournament a year ago with a 4-3 win over Denison-Schleswig, scoring the go ahead run in the seventh inning. That coupled with an 11-1 win by SB-L over the Monarchs on June 15 made the Warriors a favorite going into Saturday's game.
Coach Jared Ocker, in his first season as SB-L coach saw his team end with a 27-7 record.
Late Friday
ALTA-AURELIA 10, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3: Senior Jessica Flaherty tripled three times, walked once, and scored four runs in leading Alta-Aurelia to a 10-3 victory over Woodbury Central in a Class 2A Regional Softball semifinal at Alta on Friday night. Flaherty tripled three times off the fence in right-center field, coming home once a throwing error in her final at-bat.
Woodbury Central ends the campaign with a 15-16 record. Alta-Aurelia, which moves to 19-9, advances to face West Sioux at 7 p.m. Monday in Alta with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
NEWELL-FONDA 8, EXIRA-EHK: Newell-Fonda had a 3-0 lead by the end of the second inning and didn't letup in an 8-1 Class 1A Region 2 semifinal win over Exira-EHK.
Bailey Sievers was 3-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored and Olivia Larsen was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Maggie Walker was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Megan Morenz hit a double and scored a run. Macy Sievers hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Ella Larsen drove in a run.
Newell-Fonda improves to 36-5 overall and it is the 17th straight win for the Mustangs. Newell-Fonda hosts Ridge View in a region final at 7 p.m. on Monday.
RIDGE VIEW 10, AR-WE-VA 0: Ridge View won its Class 1A Region 2 semifinal 10-0 over Ar-We-Va in five innings.
Emma Vohs was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Mikayla Kolpin was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Rachel Kenny drove in two runs and Beth Meyer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Madeline Else was 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases and Emerson Else was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Autumn Henkel was 2-for-3 and Kara Richard drove in a run.