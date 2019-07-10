SIOUX CITY - Abby Alter hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie and the East High School softball team went on to claim a 3-0 win over West in a Class 5A regional first-round game played on the Black Raiders' home field Thursday evening.
East stranded nine runners for the game and finally broke through after leaving the sacks loaded in the first and fourth frames. Kiahna Jenkins had two of the Black Raiders' seven hits while leadoff hitter Katlynn Tucker stole three bases and scored on Jenkins' shot.
Pitcher Chasity Johnson was in control in the circle for East, limiting West to three hits and one walk while fanning six.
West, which ends its season with a 4-28 record, got two of its three hits from junior Payton Monroe.
The Black Raiders have a date with third-ranked Fort Dodge at Harlan & Hazel Rogers Field in the regional semifinal Saturday. The teams played in Sioux City at the Heelan Classic May 25 with the Dodgers winning 10-1.
Late Wednesday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 17, CHEROKEE 7: Woodbury Central had a seven-run sixth inning to pull away for a 17-7 Class 2A Region 4 win over Cherokee.
Woodbury Central finished with 18 total hits in the game.
Sidnie Graff was 5-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs and Emma Destigter had three hits and an RBI. Sally Gallagher had two hits and had two RBIs and Maddie Schultz hit two doubles and had two RBIs.
For Cherokee, Cami Zwiefel had three hits and an RBI and Payton Slaughter had two hits, including a home run in her last at-bat.
Woodbury Central improves to 15-15 and travels to Alta-Aurelia for region semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Cherokee ends the season with an 11-17 record.
ALTA-AURELIA 12, MVAOCOU 1 (5): Pitcher Abby Kraemer drove in five runs to lead the No. 13 Warriors to a run-rule win over the Rams in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal played in Alta Wednesday.
Kraemer pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight as Alta-Aurelia advanced to take on Woodbury Central in the semifinal round of the regional Friday in Alta. Jessica Flaherty also had three RBI's while Brittany Turnquist joined Kraemer with three hits.
RIDGE VIEW 11, CAM 1(5): The Raptors scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and went on to a win over CAM in Class 1A regional quarterfinal played in Galva Wednesday.
Ridge View (22-10) got four RBI's from leadoff hitter Madeline Else and stole seven bases. Emerson Else was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and two walks while fanning four. The Raptors will take on Ar-We-Va in the regional semifinal Saturday in Onawa.
The No. 4 ranked Mustangs scored 10 times in the first inning and five more in the second to easily power by The Tigers in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal game played in Newell Wednesday.
Maggie Walker drove in three runs while Olivia Larsen and Ella Larsen plated two runs each for Newell-Fonda (35-5). The Mustangs will take on Exira-EHK in the regional semifinal in Newell Saturday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2, MMCRU 1: Alyssa Kolbeck hit a decisive two-run single in the fifth inning to help the Jays down MMCRU in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal tournament game played in Cleghorn Wednesday.
The Royals carried a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning thanks to a solo home run by Taylor Harpenau an inning earlier. But Gehlen pitcher Rylee Schnepf avoided any other scoring while Kolbeck's big hit provided the eventual winning run. Schnepf struck out nine and gave up three hits.
MMCRU ends its season with a 16-11 record while the Jays (19-9) will face Akron-Westfield in a regional semifinal game Saturday in Akron.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 13, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 1(3): Charli Bomgaars, Lizzy Blue, Brooke Zylstra and Keely Swanson each drove in two runs to lead the Nighthawks to a win over the Mustangs in a Class 3A regional tournament opener played in George Wednesday.
Taylor Richter also had a solo home run and scored three times for B-H/Rock Valley, which will play at Spirit Lake in a regional semifinal Saturday. Blum pitched a two-hitter with four walks to get the win in the circle for the Mustangs (22-8).
Lainey Pomrenke had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Warriors to a regional tournament first-round win over the Dutch in a Class 3A matchup in Sioux Center Wednesday.
Annie Bullock and Reagan Jansen also bad two RBI;s each for Sioux Center, which will face No. 6 Treynor in a regional semifinal on the Cardinals' home field Saturday. Tatum Schmalbeck was the wining pitcher for the Warriors, tossing a four-hitter was four strike outs.
HUMBOLDT 10, SHELDON 0(5): No. 3 Humboldt got a no-hitter from pitcher Elle Jacobsen, who also had a home run and drove in four runs the lead her team to a Class 3A regional opener win in Humboldt Wednesday.
The Orabs were able to coax three walks but struck out nine times as their season ended with a 6-19 record.
NORTH UNION 10, SIOUX CENTRAL 0 (6): The Warriors got a shut out from eight-grader Emily Meyer and silenced the Rebels in a Class 2A regional opener in Swea City Wednesday.
Meyer struck out one and walked non batters. Kendra Casey had a double to account for the only extra base hit for Sioux Central (10-18).