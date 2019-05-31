EAST 11, WEST 0: Kiahna Jenkins hit a bases loaded triple and Chasity Johnson pitched a one-hitter to lead the Black Raiders past the Wolverines in a Missouri River Conference softball game played at West High Friday.
Johnson struck out seven without walking a batter and helped East to move to 4-2 on the season. Brylee Hempey also had two hits for the Black Raiders.
NORTH 6, LE MARS 3: North improved to 5-0 on the season as the Stars scored six unanswered runs to defeat Le Mars 6-3 on Friday.
Le Mars scored three runs in the third and North had an answer in the bottom half of the inning. Mikaela Black drove in two runs in the third and Olivia O'Brien scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. In the fourth, Payton Risetter led off with a single, stole second, went to third on an error and scored the go-ahead run on Courtney Johnson's ground ball.
Hailey Hoogers pitched all seven innings, striking out three and giving up five hits.
O'Brien had two hits and one RBI and Black was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Risetter was 2-for-3 with a single and a stolen base and Johnson drove in two runs.
North plays Lawton-Bronson at noon on Saturday at the West tournament and plays at SYA Complex. Then the Stars play Le Mars at 2 p.m. and West Monona at 6 p.m.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 9, HINTON 1: Sidney Strubb didn't allow a hit in four innings and the Wolverines got two home runs in a 9-1 win over Hinton on Friday to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Sydney Struve struck out seven batters in the four innings and walked three. She was also 2-for-3 with a double.
Anna Frederichson was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, two singles and four RBIs and Taryn Hintz hit a two-run home run.
Hinton falls to 2-4 on the season. Aspen Coffee scored a run and Shelbie Young had an RBI.
RIDGE VIEW 7, LAWTON-BRONSON 5: Ridge View improved to 4-1 on the season with a 7-5 win over Lawton-Bronson on Friday.
Emerson Else went all seven innings for Ridge View and had three strikeouts. Madeline Else had two singles.
Lawton-Bronson fell to 3-5. Cali Arens pitched all seven innings, striking out two batters. Haley Williams was 4-for-5 with three singles and a double.
late Thursday
SOUTH O'BRIEN 9, SHELDON 5: Hannah Dau, Anna Frerichson and Kailee Jacobs had two hits apiece to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference win Thursday in a game played in Sheldon Thursday. Bailey Tjossem was the winning pitcher for South O'Brien (3-0).
CHEROKEE 10, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: Teagen Slaughter pitched a seven-hitter and fanned a dozen batter to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference win in Hull Thursday.
Payton Slaughter, Teagan Slaughter and Alexus Jones also had two hits for Cherokee (4-1 overall and 1-0 Lakes). Chandler Schemper and Jadyn Faber had two hits apiece for the Wolfpack (1-2 overall and 0-1 Lakes).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, CLARINDA 5: The Monarchs moved to 6-0 on the season with a Hawkeye 10 Conference win a game played in Denison Thursday.
Paige Armijo drove in three runs while Kailey Pick and Kayla Rauch each had two RBI's for Denison-Schleswig. Pitcher Sarah Heilsen got the pitching win with relief help from Hailey Meseck.