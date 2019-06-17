COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Kenzie Foley threw a five-inning no-hitter on Monday for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team in a 21-1 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.
Foley needed 67 pitches to get through the five innings, and she walked just two Yellowjackets hitters. Jefferson scored its run in the first inning.
Foley threw 43 strikes and had three innings where she threw 13 pitches or less. She also retired nine of the 15 batters in three pitches or less.
Foley had plenty of run support, too, as the Warriors scored 14 runs in the fifth inning.
In that fifth inning, SB-L sent 19 hitters to the plate. There were three extra-base hits in the frame.
Warriors senior Madelyn Mogensen was 4-for-4 with six RBIs. She had two doubles.
Emma Christensen, Whitney Schlotfeldt and Kylie Kerr all had three-hit games. Christensen hit a solo home run and Kerr tripled in the third inning. Both hits brought in a run.
Chloe Black had just one hit, but drove in three of the Warriors' runs. Black, Christensen and Schlotfeldt each had three RBIs.
In Game 2, the Warriors defeated the Yellowjackets, 17-2. Christensen was 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
The Warriors has 15 hits, but the lone extra-base hit came from Lindsay Parmalee, which was a double.
Mogensen needed 100-plus pitches to get through the complete game. She allowed two runs on six hits.
NORTH 15, LINCOLN 5: Isabelle Hesse hit a two-run home run in the third inning that helped the Stars come back to get the home win on Monday. The Stars trailed 5-1 when Hesse hit her homer.
Hesse ended up with three RBIs.
The Stars scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to force the 10-run mercy rule. In that inning, North tallied 10 hits.
Olivia O'Brien had three hits for the Stars while Kylee Eickholt, Hailey Hoogers and Payton Risetter each had two hits.
Bailey Anderson, Eickholt and Hoogers doubled in the win.
HINTON 12, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 0: Freshman Jaydn Case held CC-E to one hit in three innings on Monday.
Case did not walk a batter, and she struck out two.
The Blackhawks (7-11) scored six runs in the first inning and the third.
Alyssa Fischer homered in the win and Aspen Coffee tripled. Senior Peyton George was the lone Hinton hitter with multiple hits, and she had two.
"Offensively, we continue to work to adjust to new pitchers we see, but did do a much better job of putting the ball in play tonight," Blackhawks coach Jennifer Jacobs said. "Hopefully this win can provide some momentum heading into a tough contest Wednesday in Akron."
WESTWOOD 8, WEST MONONA 2: Westwood scored five runs in the sixth inning on Monday.
Sam Burkhart hit a two-run double in the fifth inning that gave Westwood (14-8, 9-2 WVC) its big rally. Burkhart ended up with two doubles and three RBIs.
Katelyn Martian earned the win for the Rebels. The Rebels senior pitched all seven innings, had 10 strikeouts and allowed the two Spartans' runs on four hits. All four hits for the Spartans (14-4, 8-3) were singles.
Lexi Lander took the loss for West Monona, as she allowed the eight runs on six hits. She struck out five batters.