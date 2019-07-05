SIOUX CITY — Third-ranked Fort Dodge (Class 5A) and North battled through five scoreless innings before the Dodgers broke through for six runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 9-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Fort Dodge later earned the sweep taking the lead early on the way to a 10-1 win in the nightcap.
North pitcher Hailey Hoogers and Fort Dodge hurler Jalen Adams matched each other with scoreless innings in the opener before the Dodgers finally broke through on a squeeze bunt by clean up hitter Tristin Doster. Loghen Schnezter homered later in the inning and added another round tripper in the seventh to help ice the game. Hoogers ended up taking the loss and gave up 13 hits, most late in the contest while Adams struck out seven and walked two for Fort Dodge. Hoogers had an RBI single to drive in North's run in the sixth inning.
In the second game, Schnetzer added her third home run of the game to help the Dodgers improve to 28-6.
North (20-12) got two of its four hits in the second game from Kylee Eickholt. The Stars next scheduled action is on Saturday, July 13 when it hosts Urbandale in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
WEST MONONA 10, MISSOURI VALLEY 0 (5): No. 5 West Monona (Class 2A) got a one-hitter from pitcher Lexi Lander and went on to defeat Missouri Valley in a non-conference softball game played in Onawa Friday.
Lander fanned 11 batters while giving up one walk and also had a home run and three RBIs at the plate as the Spartans improved to 28-5 in all games. Ariel Rotnicke also had a walk off RBI double to end the game by run rule in the fifth inning.
The Spartans start regional played Wednesday when it hosts the winner of a first-round game between IKM-Manning and Tri-Center.