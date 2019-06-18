SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School junior Liz Meyer drove in three runs on Tuesday that helped the Crusaders defeat West, 13-5.
Crusaders senior Emma LaFleur had three RBIs while Kyla Michalak had two.
Ellie Gengler was 3-for-4.
Heelan freshman Joslyn Verzal allowed eight hits, and she struck out two West hitters.
There were two Wolverines hitters who had multi-hit games: eighth-grader Marin Frazee was 3-for-4 and classmate Maya Augustine was 2-for-3.
WESTWOOD 13, RIDGE VIEW 1 (3): Brenna Pike and Andee Martin had three-hit games for the Rebels.
Pike had three RBIs while Martin scored three times.
Katelyn Martian held the Raptors to three hits, and struck out one batter.
Raptors senior Madeline Else was 2-for-2 with a triple.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 13, LAWTON-BRONSON 1 (3): Emma DeStigter drove in four runs and every played in the Wildcat lineup had a hit as Woodbury Central won a three-inning run rule decision over the Eagles in a Western Valley Conference softball game played in Moville Tuesday.
Sammy Bates also had two hits and drove in a pair and Olivia Heissel had a single and double to pace Woodbury Central's 15-hit attack. Sydney Fickbohm got the pitching win, scattering five hits with one strike out. Bella Johnson had a double and drove in Lawton-Bronson's run.
Late Monday
STORM LAKE 7, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 6: Storm Lake took a 5-0 lead in the game when Western Christian scored two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to go up 6-5.
Storm Lake scored two runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 7-6 victory. Storm Lake improved to 10-6 with the win, Western Christian fell to 4-9 with the loss.
For Storm Lake, Rachel Bozonie was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Jaley Butler drove in two runs. Skyler Cole scored twice and had an RBI and Holly Dierenfield was 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Jessica Slight was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Cole struck out 10 batters in seven innings and got the win.
For Western Christian, Chandler Schemper hit a triple, scored twice and had three RBIs and Kayla Zevenberger hit a double and scored a run. Cassie Van Otterloo hit a double and Hannah Jansma drove in two runs. Tori Wynia was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
RIVER VALLEY 12, MVAOCOU 2: MVAOCOU had a 2-1 lead on River Valley after the second inning when the Wolverines scored 11 unanswered runs in a 12-2 win in Mapleton.
River Valley improved to 10-13 with the win, MVAOCOU fell to 6-13.
For River Valley, Taylor Knaack went all seven innings, giving up one earned run on three hits, walked four and struck out four.
Daisy Olais hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Kendall Fitch hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. Knaack was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and five stolen bases and and Kaylee Knaack and Brooke Goettsch were both 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brittany Meyer was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and five stolen bases.
For MVAOCOU, MaKenzie Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and Taryn Funkhouser hit a double and had two RBIs.
OABCIG 9, KINGLEY-PIERSON 8: The Falcons got a 4-for-4 night from Kelsey Dausel and held on to clip the Panthers in a Western Valley Conference softball game played in Kingsley Monday.
OABCIG led 9-1 going to the bottom of the fifth inning but K-P scored once in the fifth and six more times in the sixth frame to pull within a run. The Panthers got a runner as far as second base in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't push across the game-tying score. Hayden Dunne, Anna Bubke and Makenna Bowman drove in two runs apiece for Kingsley-Pierson.
SIOUX CENTER 6, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3: Sioux Center scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Dana Den Herder had a three-hit game.