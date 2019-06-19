SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School sophomore Ellie Gengler fell a triple shy of the cycle on Wednesday night, as she helped the Crusaders to an 11-7 nonconference win over Lawton-Bronson.
Gengler homered in the sixth inning, and she also had three RBIs.
The big inning for the Crusaders (12-9) came in the second inning. They scored seven runs on eight hits, started by Kennedy Bork's lead-off single.
Bork was 3-for-4, and she had a pair of doubles to go along with her second-inning single.
Crusaders sophomore Kylee Worrell had a two-hit game.
The Eagles (7-15) had three players — Bella Johnson, Brooklyn Roder and Karis Thomas — with two hits each.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 12, HINTON 2: The Westerners (7-12) held the Blackhawks to three hits.
Hinton freshman Kayana Kunkel had a hit and an RBI.
The Westerners started off the game by scoring four first-inning runs.
late Tuesday
WEST SIOUX 6, SOUTH O'BRIEN 4: The No. 11 Falcons (Class 2A) held off a late South O'Brien rally to down the No. 14 (Class 1A) Wolverines in a War Eagle Conference softball game in Ireton Tuesday.
Erika McKenney got the pitching win and also added three hits to pace West Sioux (17-3). McKenney struck out six and gave up five hits and three walks. Shayden Blankenship also had a triple among her three hits and stole a pair of bases. Sydney Struve drove in two runs and scored twice for South O'Brien (13-3).
ALTA-AURELIA 13, WEST BEND-MALLARD 0 (3): No. 6 (Class 2A) Warriors scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning and went on a record a run-rule win in Twin Lakes Conference play Tuesday in West Bend.
Abby Kraemer pitched a one-hitter and struck out five to get the win in the circle for A-A (12-3). Sierra Hill had three doubles and drove in six runs to pace the Warrior offense.
WEST MONONA 6, OABCIG 3: Lexi Lander hit a three-run home run Tuesday in the win. She also pitched and struck out eight hitters.