SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team earned a walk-off win on Wednesday, as it defeated North 4-3 in MRAC play.
Eighth-grader Grace Nelson was placed as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning for designated hitter Riley Plantenberg after she singled.
Nelson advanced to third base on a single by Ellie Gengler, then with Kennedy Bork at the plate, Nelson scored on a passed ball to seal the win.
The Stars tied the game in the seventh inning. Stars sophomore Olivia O'Brien drove in the game-tying run on an RBI single that scored classmate Courtney Johnson. Johnson led off the inning with a double.
Joslyn Verzal earned the win in the circle for the Crusaders, as the freshman pitcher allowed the three hits on one run. Verzal walked one and did not have any strikeouts.
Crusaders freshman Mariah Augustine was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. The freshman catcher had a two-run double that tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning.
Gengler had a two-hit game.
North pitcher Hailey Hoogers struck out eight Heelan hitters in the loss. She allowed four runs on six hits.
EAST 2, HARLAN 1: Evie Larson had a three-hit night that sparked a big nonconference win for the Black Raiders.
Larson hit a solo home run in the second inning, then hit two doubles.
Maddie Hase had two hits and an RBI.
Chasity Johnson allowed three hits to the Cyclones, and she struck out three Harlan hitters. She did not surrender a walk.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 7, RIVER VALLEY 4: Wildcats sophomore Emma DeStigter was 4-for-4 in the win, as she had four RBIs and had three doubles.
Sidnie Graff had two hits.
Sydney Fickbohm earned the win. The Wildcats freshman struck out four batters in 5 1/3 innings. Sarah Gallagher earned the save.
HINTON 12, HMS 2 (6): Hinton scored six runs in the sixth inning to force the mercy rule.
Kayana Kunkel was 3-for-3, and freshman Bella Badar was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
Alyssa Fischer homered in the win for the Blackhawks.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 13, LEWIS CENTRAL 1 (3): Paige Armijo homered and doubled for the Monarchs on Wednesday.
Armijo also had five RBIs.
Sarah Heilesen and Raegan Andersen both had doubles.
late Tuesday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 13, CARROLL KUEMPER 3: The Monarchs used a nine-run fifth inning to open a close game on its way to a win in a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball game played in Denison Tuesday.
The top three batters in the D-S batting order - Alex Mohr, Raegan Anderson and Sarah Heilesen drove in two runs apiece to help lead the way for the Monrachs. Tatum Fink also had two RBI for the winners. Heilesen was the winning pitcher, fanning seven while giving up five hits and four walks.