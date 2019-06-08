{{featured_button_text}}

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The Indians took advantage of two errors in the seventh inning to post a walk-off win in a game at the Spirit Lake Tournament Saturday.

Spirit Lake trailed 7-4 going to the bottom of the sixth inning but scored three times to tie the score. Izzy Backhaus drove in four runs to lead the Indian offense.

RIVER VALLEY 7, E-LC 4: The Wolverines scored four seventh-inning runs Saturday during the South O'Brien tournament. Kaylee Knaack had a triple in the rally. 

In the third inning, Lindsey Jensen hit a bases-clearing double to tie the game at 3-3. 

