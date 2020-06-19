PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Kenzie Foley pitches three-hitter for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Kenzie Foley pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a non-conference 4-2 win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday.
The Dutch grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Kenzie Kurtz lead off the second inning with a double and came around to score on Kienan Groendyke's single to left.
SB-L got the lead in the third frame on run-scoring singles by Chloe Black and Whitney Schlotfeldt.
Black later scored a run on an error in the fifth inning and Elise Evens-Murphy added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to put the Warriors up 4-1.
MOC-Floyd Valley got to within 4-2 on an RBI ground out by Taryn Nothern with two out in the seventh inning but Foley struck out the next hitter to end the contest.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 9, WESTWOOD 3: Woodbury Central came through with nine runs in a 9-3 win over Westwood on Friday.
Kenzie Joy went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs and Emma DeStigter had two hits, including a two-run home run. Sydney Fickbohm allowed nine hits and struck out three in seven innings to get the win.
Westwood's Shelby Skinner had two hits and three RBIs and Jaycie McCluskey had three singles.
SPIRIT LAKE 6, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: Brenna Benge's sixth-inning sacrifice fly scored Karli Olsen with the go-ahead run and the Indians went on to a Lakes Conference softball win in Spirit Lake Friday.
Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff added an RBI single later in the sixth for an insurance run and winning pitcher Gracie Hamm worked around an error in the seventh inning to close out the win for Spirit Lake.
Ahrenstorff and Elli Carney each had two hits and drove in the run to lead the Indian offense.
Jordyn Faber, Hannah Jansma and Gracie Dykstra contributed two hits and an RBI each for Western Christian.
STORM LAKE 7, SPENCER 4: The Tornadoes jumped to a 7-0 lead after three innings and held on for a Lakes Conference softball win in Storm Lake Friday.
Mallorie Jacobson drove in two runs while Skyler Cole and Holly Dierenfield each had a hit and scored twice for Storm Lake. Cole was the winning pitcher, logging eight strikeouts.
Jara Merchant and Jada Piercey had two hits each for the Tigers.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 13, CLARINDA 1 (3 Inn.): Hannah Slater and Hailey Meseck drove in four runs each to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball game in Denison Friday.
Slater had a three-run home run while Meseck singled twice. Cambri Brodersen was the winning pitcher giving up just one on a solo homer by Clarinda's Makayla Fichter.
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 13, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0 (6 Inn.): Marina Cronin shut out the Wolves on six hits and Carly Ortman drove in three to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference softball game Friday.
Mya Bunkers also had four hits and drove in two for St. Mary's while Brittany Johnson had three hits.
THURSDAY
HINTON 6, MMCRU 2: Hinton broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third with two runs and later pulled away for a 6-2 victory over MMCRU. Hinton improved to 2-1 overall and MMCRU falls to 0-4.
Jadyn Cole went all seven innings for Hinton, allowing two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out four
Bella Bader was 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored and Alyssa Fischer was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Taylor Reuter hit a double and Madison Goosmann hit a home run.
For MMCRU Faith Olson and Kristina Goth each hit a home run.
