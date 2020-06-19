PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Kenzie Foley pitches three-hitter for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Kenzie Foley pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a non-conference 4-2 win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday.

The Dutch grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Kenzie Kurtz lead off the second inning with a double and came around to score on Kienan Groendyke's single to left.

SB-L got the lead in the third frame on run-scoring singles by Chloe Black and Whitney Schlotfeldt.

Black later scored a run on an error in the fifth inning and Elise Evens-Murphy added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to put the Warriors up 4-1.

MOC-Floyd Valley got to within 4-2 on an RBI ground out by Taryn Nothern with two out in the seventh inning but Foley struck out the next hitter to end the contest.

WOODBURY CENTRAL 9, WESTWOOD 3: Woodbury Central came through with nine runs in a 9-3 win over Westwood on Friday.

Kenzie Joy went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs and Emma DeStigter had two hits, including a two-run home run. Sydney Fickbohm allowed nine hits and struck out three in seven innings to get the win.

Westwood's Shelby Skinner had two hits and three RBIs and Jaycie McCluskey had three singles.