PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson gets walk-off win

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Makenna Bowman and Avery Schroeder hit back to back doubles to start and end the bottom of the eighth inning and give Kingsley-Pierson 2-1 a walk-off win in Western Valley Conference softball action over Woodbury Central on Monday.
The results broke up a pitching duel between K-P starter Rachel Bohle and the Wildcats' Sydney Fickbohm. Bohle pitched into the eighth inning and gave up one run before Anna Bubke got the final two outs while Fickbohm also gave up one run on five hits.
Schroeder also had the other Kingsley-Pierson RBI, driving in Halle Collins with a two-out single in the third inning to give her team a 1-0 lead. Woodbury Central scored their only run of the night to tie the game a half-inning later when Emma DeStigter doubled and came home when Fickbohm's liner to third was misplayed.
WEST LYON 8, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Pitchers Kennedy Kramer and Taylor De Jong combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Wildcats in a Siouxland Conference softball game played in Larchwood Monday.
Kramer gave up two hits over five innings and struck out seven to get the win. She also had a home run and drove in four runs. De Jong, Morgyn Grotewold and Randi Childress also had two hits apiece for West Lyon (7-0).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 7, SPIRIT LAKE 0: Natalie Nielson struck out 14 batters and gave up just one his to lead the Westerners to a non-conference softball win in Akron Monday. Spirit Lake was ranked No. 10 in Class 3A coming into the game.
Nielsen, Katie Johnson and Jaden Harris each had two hits to lead the Westerners on offense. Akron-Westfield (10-0) travels Tuesday to face West Lyon, a team that has won its first seven games this season.
WEST SIOUX 13, HINTON 1: West Sioux snapped a six-game losing streak with a 13-1 win over Hinton. West Sioux improved to 4-7 on the seaosn and Hinton falls to 3-4.
Erika McKenney was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Payton Schwiesow was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Shayden Blankenship hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Addison Dekkers hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs. Emily Hulshof scored three runs and Mia Danielson scored two runs.
Hulshof went all three innings and gave up one unearned run on seven hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out one.
For Hinton, Aubree Lake hit a double and Madison Goosmann had an RBI.
OABCIG 5, WESTWOOD 4: Westwood loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but OABCIG held on for the 5-4 win after Anna Winterrowd charged from centerfield to make a diving catch for the third out.
OABCIG improves to 3-5 on the season and Westwood falls to 6-7.
Winterrowd scored twice and Greysenne Hoefling was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Halle Hemer went all seven innings for the win.
For Westwood, Jaeden Ferris was 2-for-3 and Shelby Skinner was 2-for-4.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 9, SPENCER 4: Spencer came back from a 3-0 deficit to cut Western Christian's lead to 4-3 going into the sixth inning but the Wolfpack scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull away for a 9-4 victory.
Western Christian improved to 4-5 on the season and Spencer fell to 3-6.
Jadyn Faber was 2-for-4 with a home run and Hannah Jansma hit a home run and had three RBIs for Western Christian. Josie Zeutenhorst scored twice and had an RBi and Claire Bleeker scored twice. Tori Wynja scored a run and had an RBI.
Faber went all seven innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and walked two.
For Spencer, Olivia Huckfelt was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jara Merchant was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Allison Piercey was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Kinsey Schroeder drove in a run.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!