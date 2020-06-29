PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson gets walk-off win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Makenna Bowman and Avery Schroeder hit back to back doubles to start and end the bottom of the eighth inning and give Kingsley-Pierson 2-1 a walk-off win in Western Valley Conference softball action over Woodbury Central on Monday.

The results broke up a pitching duel between K-P starter Rachel Bohle and the Wildcats' Sydney Fickbohm. Bohle pitched into the eighth inning and gave up one run before Anna Bubke got the final two outs while Fickbohm also gave up one run on five hits.

Schroeder also had the other Kingsley-Pierson RBI, driving in Halle Collins with a two-out single in the third inning to give her team a 1-0 lead. Woodbury Central scored their only run of the night to tie the game a half-inning later when Emma DeStigter doubled and came home when Fickbohm's liner to third was misplayed.

WEST LYON 8, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Pitchers Kennedy Kramer and Taylor De Jong combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Wildcats in a Siouxland Conference softball game played in Larchwood Monday.

Kramer gave up two hits over five innings and struck out seven to get the win. She also had a home run and drove in four runs. De Jong, Morgyn Grotewold and Randi Childress also had two hits apiece for West Lyon (7-0).