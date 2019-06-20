SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Le Mars pounced on No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A) for seven runs in the first two innings and ended the Warriors 16-game winning streak 10-1 in a non-conference softball game played Thursday.
Lead off hitter Kady Leusink had three hits and walked twice to fuel the Bulldog offense while Brook Berkenpas Avery Pratt and Libbe Leraas each drove in two runs. Berkenpas pitched the fist five innings, giving up six hits while fanning six to record the pitching win as Le Mars improved to 10-9.
Madelyn Mogensen had two hits and Emma Christensen drove in a run for SB-L (21-3).
EAST 6, WEST 2: Madi Van Dyke hit a home run and Kilie Junck had a pair of doubles to pace the Black Raiders past the Wolverines in a Missouri River Conference softball game played at East High Thursday.
The Black Raiders improved to 12-10 going into weekend action in the Ames Tournament Friday and Saturday. Chasity Johnson got the pitching win for East giving up seven hits and no walks while fanning two.
West (2-16) got two singles from Marin Frazee and a complete game pitching performance from Emily Persinger. The Wolverines play at the Okoboji Tournament Saturday.
CHEROKEE 5, SPIRIT LAKE 4: Payton Slaughter drove in four of Cherokee's five runs in its Lakes Conference softball win over the No. 15 Indians (Class 3A) in a game played in Cherokee Thursday.
Payton's sister Teagan got the pitching win, limiting Spirit Lake to three hits while fanning six and walking six. Grace Anderson singled twice and scored two runs.
Stella Donkersloot had two hits and Ellie Carney drove in two runs for the Indians (17-5). Cherokee is now 11-8.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 6, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 4: South O'Brien picked up its 15th win with a 6-4 victory over Gehlen Catholic.
Sydney Struve had two singles and a double and scored two runs and Taryn Hintz had two hits and walked twice. She scored twice. Jordan Niewenhuis had two hits and drove in two runs.
Bailey Tjossem got the win with 5 1/3 innings pitched. She gave up only six hits and walked three. Struve pitched the final 1 2/3 for the save. She struck out four and walked two.
South O'Brien improves to 15-3 with the win.
Gehlen Catholic got two singles and a double from Anna Britt.
Late Wednesday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 12, OABCIG 5: Sally Gallagher was 4-for-5 with a triple, and she drove in three runs for the Wildcats (11-11).
Sidnie Gradd had three hits. Sydney Fickbohm struck out six in the win.
SPIRIT LAKE 15, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 9: Spirit Lake scored nine runs in the first two innings and held off Western Christian for a 15-9 victory. The Indians improved to 17-4 with the victory. Western Christian fell to 4-11.
Brenna Benge was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs and Karli Olsen was 4-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs. Emma Jenness was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Izzy Backhaus was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Stella Donkersloot scored twice and Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Ellie Carney was 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.
For Western Christian, Cassie Van Otterloo was 3-for-4 wtih a double and an RBI and Madison Vis hit a double and had two RBIs. Hannah Jansma was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Gracie Dykstra scored a run and had two RBIs. Tori Wynja scored twice and Jadyn Faber was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
WEST SIOUX 6, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 5: West Sioux jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Remsen St. Mary's scored four in the fifth inning to take the lead.
The Falcons scored two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth and held on for the 6-5 win over Remsen St. Mary's.
West Sioux improved to 18-3 overall with the win and it is the eighth win in a row for the Falcons. Remsen St. Mary's fell to 9-11 and the loss snapped a four-game winning streak.
Erika McKenney was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for West Sioux and Shayden Blankenship scored two runs. Meghan Danielson was 2-for-2 and Payton Schwiesow scored a run and had an RBI. Emily Hulshof drove in a run.
For Remsen St. Mary's, Ashley Willman was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Brittany Johnson hit a double and scored a run. Lexie Delperdang hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Hailey Klein was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Tori Galles was 3-for-3 and Emma Galles drove in a run.
RIVER VALLEY 10, RIDGE VIEW 9 (10): Kaylee Knaack hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to help the Wolverines to a Western Valley Conference softball win in Correctionville Wednesday.
The game was tied at 8-8 after seven innings and after two scoreless innings, the Raptors took a 9-8 lead in top of the tenth before Taylor Knaack slapped a two-out single to score Kendall Fitch who kept the Wolverine hopes alive a two-out single. Daisy Olais had four RBI to lead the River Valley offense.
Madelne Else, Kennedy Mason and Autumn Henkel had three hits apiece Ridge View (14-7). River Valley is 11-13.
ALTA-AURELIA 11, EMMETSBURG 10: The No. 9 ranked Warriors (Class 2A) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past the E-Hawks in a Twin Lakes Conference softball game played in Alta Wednesday.
Emmetsburg put together a pair of five-run innings, in the second and sixth innings, to lead 10-6 going to the bottom of the seventh. Jessica Larson and Abby Kraemer drove in three runs apiece to lead Alta-Aurelia (13-3 overall and 8-2 TLC). Emmetsburg is 15-7 overall and 5-2 in loop play.