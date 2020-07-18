PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Lizzie Koonce holds Spencer in check, Le Mars advances

LE MARS, Iowa -- Le Mars scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off Spencer the rest of the way as the Bulldogs picked up a 4-1 victory in the Class 4A Region 1 tournament semifinal on Saturday.
Le Mars improves to 13-5 and will play in the region championship on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at a site and against a team to be determined. Spencer ends the season with a 6-10 record.
Lizzie Koonce went all seven innings for Le Mars, allowing one unearned run on six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.
At the plate, Libby Leraas was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Kady Leusink scored three runs.
Emily English went all six innings for Spencer, allowing four unearned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Ashlyn Yeager was 2-for-3 with an RBI and English was 2-for-3.
FRIDAY
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 11, OABCIG 1: The game was tied at 1-1 after the first inning but MOC-Floyd Valley broke through with five runs in the second and went on to win 11-1 over OABCIG in a Class 3A Region 1 semifinal.
MOC-Floyd Valley improves to 11-6 on the season and advances to the region championship at Humboldt on Monday at 7 p.m. OABCIG ends the season with a 5-8 record.
Delanie Niemyer was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Claire Yaw hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Carlin Smith was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Kiernan Groendyke was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Taryn Nothem scored three times and Alyssa Vertherms and Carolynn Meines each scored twice. Jenna Aalbers drove in a run.
Smith went all five innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits, walked one and struck out two.
For OABCIG, Anna Winterrowd scored a run.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 5, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2: The Nighthawks trailed 1-0 going into the fifth when they got a run to tie the game, which went into extra innings.
The Nighthawks got four runs in the top of the eighth inning to go up 5-1 and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley held on for the 5-2 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central in a Class 3A Region 1 semifinal.
The Nighthawks improve to 13-2 overall and travel to Spirit Lake for a 7 p.m. region championship game on Monday.
Lizzy Blum went all eight innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out 10.
Gabi Luevano hit a double and Marissa Pottebaum was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brooke Zylstra and Emma Zoet each scored a run and had an RBI and Jenny Luevano drove in a run.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!