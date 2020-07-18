PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Lizzie Koonce holds Spencer in check, Le Mars advances

Delanie Niemyer was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Claire Yaw hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Carlin Smith was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Kiernan Groendyke was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Taryn Nothem scored three times and Alyssa Vertherms and Carolynn Meines each scored twice. Jenna Aalbers drove in a run.

Smith went all five innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits, walked one and struck out two.

For OABCIG, Anna Winterrowd scored a run.

BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 5, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2: The Nighthawks trailed 1-0 going into the fifth when they got a run to tie the game, which went into extra innings.

The Nighthawks got four runs in the top of the eighth inning to go up 5-1 and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley held on for the 5-2 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central in a Class 3A Region 1 semifinal.

The Nighthawks improve to 13-2 overall and travel to Spirit Lake for a 7 p.m. region championship game on Monday.

Lizzy Blum went all eight innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out 10.

Gabi Luevano hit a double and Marissa Pottebaum was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brooke Zylstra and Emma Zoet each scored a run and had an RBI and Jenny Luevano drove in a run.

