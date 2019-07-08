EAST 12, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 0: Maddie Hase hit a grand slam as East cruised to a 12-0 four-inning win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Monday.
Hase's grand slam came in the first inning and it was her first home run of the season.
Evie Larson and Kia Jenkins each had two hits and two RBIs. Brylee Hempey had two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs. Katlynn Tucker also had two hits.
Chasity Johnson went all four innings, allowing only two hits. She didn't walk a batter and she struck out two.
East improves to 18-13 on the season and have won three of its last four games. Thomas Jefferson falls to 6-21 on the season and it is the third straight loss for the Yellowjackets.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 12, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: South O'Brien won its first-round Class 1A Region 1 game in four innings, defeating Trinity Christian 12-0.
Taryn Hintz hit a three-run home run and added a single. She had three RBIs and two runs scored. Liz Maurer hit a three-run home run in the first inning and finished with four RBIs and a run scored. Jordan Nieuwenhuis hit a double.
Bailey Tjossem went all four innings, allowing two hits, walked two and struck out two.
South O'Brien improves to 26-3 on the season and hosts River Valley at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It's the 13th straight win for the Wolverines.
Trinity Christian ends the season with a 2-20 record.
RIVER VALLEY 9, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 5: River Valley had a 4-0 lead after the third inning in a Class 1A Region 1 game on Monday.
But Storm Lake St. Mary's came back, scored two runs in the fourth. River Valley scored a run in the bottom of the fourth win St. Mary's scored three more in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5.
In the bottom of the fifth, River Valley scored three runs and added an insurance run in the sixth to win 9-5.
Megan Carstens hit a double and had two RBIs for River Valley and Kaylee Knaack was 2-for-4 with a run, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Brittany Meyer scored twice, had two RBIs and stole two bases and Taylor Knaack was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three stolen bases. Daisy Olais drove in a run.
Taylor Knaack got the win, going all seven innings and giving up one earned run on four hits, walking six and striking out nine.
River Valley improves to 19-18 on the season and travels to South O'Brien at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. St. Mary's ends the season with a 4-14 record.
Emily Northwehr had two hits in the loss.
GLENWOOD 6, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5: Glenwood did most of its damage in one inning and had fewer hits than Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a 2-0 lead after three innings when Glenwood scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead. The Warriors scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game.
Kenzie Foley struck out the first batter of the seventh inning but hit the next batter and then issued a walk. A fielder's choice put runners on second and third with two outs and an error brought home the winning run as Glenwood defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-5.
Emma Christensen hit a double and scored a run and Foley was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Chloe Black was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Whitney Schlotfeldt was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls to 27-6 overall and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak. Glenwood is 20-13 on the season.
LE MARS 11, WEST 1: Le Mars won its seventh straight game as the Bulldogs defeated West 11-1 on Monday.
Brook Berkenpas held West to only two hits in the win. Berkenpas also had a double and a single for the Bulldogs.
Le Mars, which improved to 19-12 overall, had six hits in the win.
West fell to 4-25 on the season. Payton Monroe had both of West's hits as she had two doubles.