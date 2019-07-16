WAUKEE, Iowa -- North and Waukee were scoreless through three innings in a Class 5A region final win top-ranked Waukee broke the game open in the fourth inning.
Waukee scored five runs in the fourth to take control of the game and then added four runs in the fifth. Waukee went on to beat North 9-0 on Tuesday to end North's season.
North ends the season with a 21-13 record. Waukee advances to state.
North was held to four hits in the loss. Hailey Hoogers had two of the hits and Isabelle Hesse and Courtney Johnson each had a hit.
North did threaten in the fourth inning when the game was scoreless. MacKayla Black was hit by a pitch and was sacrifice to second. Hoogers had her second hit of the game, sending Black to third.
Black was later called out due to offensive interference, though, and Waukee got a strikeout to end the inning.
North only had one more baserunner for the rest of the game when Hesses singled with two outs in the seventh inning.