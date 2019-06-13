COUNCIL BLUFFS -- North scored 20 combined runs in a doubleheader sweep of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 12-0 and 8-0.
North improved to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in the MRAC.
North's Hailey Hoogers threw a two-hit shutout as the Stars defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 12-0 in four innings in the first game of the doubleheader.
Hoogers didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.
Courtney Johnson was 3-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI and Hoogers hit a double and had two RBIs. Kylee Eickholt hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Bailey Anderson hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Mackayla Black was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Olivia O'Brien was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Bailey Becker was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Isabelle Hesse drove in a run.
In the second game, Hoogers went all seven innings and allowed only four hits. She struck out 11.
Eickholt hit a double and scored a run and Anderson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Hoogers drove in two and Becker was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Olivia Baier scored twice and Olivia O'Brien scored a run and had an RBI.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 12, WEST 0: No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton got a six-RBI performance from Madelyn Mogensen and rolled to a 12-0 win over West in a Missouri River Conference softball game played in Sergeant Bluff Thursday.
Mogensen hit a three-run home run to highlight a six-run first inning for the Warriors and later added drove in three more runs with a pair of singles. Kylie Kerr also had three hits and drove in a run for SB-L (14-2). Kenzie Foley got the pitching win, giving up two hits, both by West's Marin Frazee.
The Warriors play at MOC-Floyd Valley while West plays at the West Sioux Tournament in Ireton Saturday.
BISHOP HEELAN 12, CBAL 2: Riley Plantenburg pitched a two-hitter with 10 strike outs and drove in three runs at the plate as she led the Crusaders to a Missouri River Conference softball win in a game played at Bishop Mueller Field Thursday.
Plantenburg had two doubles and a single while Kenley Meis also had a triple and double. Emme LaFleur and Kyle Michalak also had two hits for Heelan (10-5).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, SOUTH O'BRIEN 1: Akron-Westfield was held to two hits but still won 3-1 over South O'Brien on Wednesday.
Akron-Westfield, which is ranked No. 8 in 1, is 10-7 on the season and South O'Brien, ranked No. 12 in 1A, suffered its first loss and is 12-1. Freshman classmates Megan Meinen and Natalie Nielsen combined to fan 11 Wolverine batters and gave up four hits. Autumn Bundy had two RBI's to lead the Westerner offense.
For South O'Brien, Bailey Tjossem pitched the first five innings and gave up two runs. She struck out seven. Sydney Struve struck out two batters and gave up a run in two innings of relief.
Liz Maurer hit a double in the loss.
SPIRIT LAKE 7, LE MARS 4: The No. 15 (Class 3A) Indians scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a dropped third strike and went on to down the Bulldogs in a Lakes Conference softball game played in Le Mars Thursday.
Karli Olson had a one-out single in the seventh inning for Spirit Lake and moved to second in a two-out walk to Payton Ahrenstoff. Izzy Backhaus struck out for what would have been the third out of the frame but reached on a passed ball on strike three, allowing Olson to score. Jordyn Hamm and Ellie Carney added RBI singles later in the inning to give the Indians two insurance scores.
Spirit Lake had a 4-0 lead for much of the game, scoring four times in the top of the first inning. But Le Mars scored four times in the sixth inning to tie the score at 4-4, the big blow coming on a two-run triple by Paige Washburn.
RIVER VALLEY 13, AR-WE-VA 8: Ar-We-Va had a 4-1 lead after the second inning but River Valley scored seven runs in the third inning to go up 8-4.
Ar-We-Va scored four runs in the sixth to tie the game but River Valley responded with five runs in the sixth for the 13-8 victory on Wednesday.
River Valley improves to 9-12 on the season and Ar-We-Va falls to 3-7.
Taylor Knaack was winning pitcher, going two innings in relief and striking out five.
Knaack, Kaylee Knaack, Katrina Todd and Daisy Olais all had two hits. Kaylee Knaack had an RBI and Todd drove in two.
WEST HARRISON 5, WESTWOOD 1: West Harrison scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat Westwood 5-1 on Thursday.
Westwood fell to 11-8 with the loss. West Harrison is 12-1.
West Harrison's Emily McIntosh got the win and she had two doubles and two RBIs.
For Westwood, Katelyn Martian was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Holly Holtz hit a double.
Late Wednesday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 11, MVAOCOU 1: Woodbury Central went over the .500 mark with an 11-1 five inning win over MVAOCOU. The Wildcats improved to 8-7 on the season and have won five of their last six games.
Sydney Fickbohm went all five innings, giving up four hits and had one strikeout.
Lindsie Graff had three hits, including two doubles and drove in two runs and Emma Persons had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
WEST SIOUX 5, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 4: West Sioux had a 5-0 lead after four innings and held off Gehlen Catholic for a 5-4 victory.
Emily Hulshof hit a double and scored and Shayden Blankenship scored three runs. Avery Cole was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Payton Schwiesow drove in a run.
Erika McKenney went all seven innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits, walked five and struck out seven.
West Sioux improved to 13-3 with the win and have won three straight.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 11, LE MARS 10: Western Christian took a 4-0 lead in the second inning and were up 8-2 after four innings when Le Mars battled back. The Bulldogs scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings but Western Christian scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim an 11-10 victory.
For Western Christian, Hannah Jansma was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs and Jadyn Faber was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Kayla Zevenbergen drove in two runs and Emilee Heynen scored a run and had two RBIs. Josie Zeutenhorst scored three times and Chandler Schemper and Olivia Ten Klay each scored twice. Gracie Dykstra drove in a run.
Western Christian improved to 3-6 and snapped a four-game losing streak. Le Mars is 8-8 and lost its second straight game.
For Le Mars, Avery Pratt was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Annie Ellis scored a run and had four RBIs. Brook Berkenpas drove in two runs and Brooke Haage scored three times and had an RBI. Kady Leusink was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
CARROLL 6, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3: Denison-Schleswig took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Carroll tied the game in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth as the Monarchs lost 6-3.
Alex Mohr hit a home runs and Sarah Heilesen had two doubles, a single and an RBI in the loss. Kambrie Dau added two singles.
Denison-Schleswig falls to 10-6 overall and 5-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.