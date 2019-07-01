SIOUX CITY — Hailey Hoogers held Lawton-Bronson to only three hits as the Stars won 6-0 on Monday.
It's her 50th career win on her North career.
North improved to 20-9, the first time the Stars have won at least 20 games since the 2011 season when they won 31 games. Lawton-Bronson fell to 9-21 overall.
Hoogers went all seven innings, allowing only only three hits and she didn't walk a batter. Hoogers struck out seven.
Kylee Eickholt was 2-for-4 with a double and Olivia O'Brien was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Mackayla Black was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Bailey Becker was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Courtney Johnson scored twice and Payton Risetter was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
For L-B, Haley Williams, Rylee Wagner and Belle Johnson each had a hit.
EAST 16, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 4: Chasity Johnson got her 600th career strikeout as East cruised to a 16-4 win to improve to 18-12 on the season.
Johnson struck out nine in the game. She's averaged 120 strikeouts a season to get to 600. She allowed five hits and walked two.
Katlynn Tucker hit two doubles, Josie Blake had three hits and three RBIs and CHloe Kramer hit two home runs, a double and drove in five runs.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 13, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3: Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored eight runs in the first three innings and went on to win 13-3 over Woodbury Central on Monday.
SB-L improved to 26-5 overall. Woodbury Central fell to 14-15 with the loss.
Chloe Black was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored and Kenzie Foley was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Madelyn Mogensen was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Kylie Kerr was 4-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs. Tahlia Deitloff had two RBIs and Emma Christensen scored twice. Addie Brown was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Whitney Schlotfeldt and Abby Lewis each scored a run and had an RBI.
Foley went all seven innings, giving one earned run on seven hits, walked two and struck out three.
For Woodbury Central, Emma DeStigter hit a double and had an RBI and Sally Gallager drove in a run.
HARLAN 4, BISHOP HEELAN 2: Bishop Heelan had a 1-0 lead on Harlan until the sixth inning when Harlan scored two runs to take the lead.
The Crusaders answered with a run in the sixth inning to tie the game, which went into extra innings. But Harlan scored two runs in the eighth and held on for the 4-2 victory.
Heelan falls to 15-12 overall with loss.
Joslyn Verzal got the start for Heelan, going all eight innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking four and striking out two.
Kennedy Bork and Kenley Meis scored the two runs for the Crusaders.
HINTON 5, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 4: Hinton tied the game at four in the fifth inning and the game remained tied until the eighth inning.
Madison Goosman walked to start the eighth inning and then Aspen Coffee hit a deep fly ball off the fence. That allowed Emily Small, who was running for Goosman, to score for the 5-4 walk-off win for Hinton.
Hinton improved to 11-12 overall. St. Mary's fell to 11-14 overall and it is the third straight loss for the Hawks.
Jadyn Case went all eight innings, giving up one earned run on eight hits, walked two and struck out six.
Coffee was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Case was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Sydney George was 2-for-4 and Peyton George drove in a run.
RIVER VALLEY 10, WEST 0: River Valley scored most of its runs in the first inning and went on to win 10-0 over West on Monday in five innings.
River Valley held West to two hits - one by Kaylynne Patterson and the other by Marin Frazee.
It's the seventh straight loss for West, which fell to 3-24 on the season. River Valley improves to 17-17 overall.
WEST MONONA 12, ST. ALBERT 0 (3): Spartans (23-5) sophomore Megan Bonham hit two homers and had five RBIs.
Madison Haynes had four RBIs.
Lexi Lander held St. Albert hitless in the game.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 7, MMCRU 5: The Wolverines (23-3) hit three homers in the win.
Taryn Hintz hit a solo shot in the third, Liz Maurer a two-run homer in the fifth and Jordan Nieuwenhuis hit a decisive two-run home run in the sixth inning.