PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Remsen St. Mary's has big fourth inning in win over H-M-S

HARTLEY, Iowa - The Remsen St. Mary's High School softball team batted around and scored 10 times in the fourth inning en route to a 19-2 win during a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Hartley on Monday.

The game was halted after five innings due to run rule.

Remsen St. Mary's got two runs in the top of the first on a home run by Brittany Johnson but HMS pulled back to within 2-1 on a solo home runs in the second inning by Brynn Webber.

Johnson later added a second home run in the fifth inning to start off another big frame that gave St. Mary's seven more runs.

Carmindee Ricke joined Johnson with three hits and three RBI's for St. Mary's (9-1).

Marina Cronin was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning five.

WEST SIOUX 16, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 4 (4 innings): West Sioux's Addison Dekkers and Erika McKenney combined for a two-hitter against the Wolves.

Dekkers got the win, as she pitched three innings. Dekkers allowed three runs (none earned) on one hit, walked three and struck out one.

McKenney allowed one run on one hit. The Falcons senior had one strikeout and two walks.