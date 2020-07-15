PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: RIver Valley advances with walk-off win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- River Valley had a 3-2 lead going into the seventh in the Class 1A Region 1 quarterfinal when H-M-S tried to pull off the upset with two runs from a home run by Hannah Jochims. The Wolverines had an answer in the bottom half of the inning, though.

With two outs, Maddie Thomas hit a double. Katrina Todd followed with a walk. With a 1-1 count, Daisy Olais hit a double to left field to score both to give River Valley the 5-4 walk-off win.

River Valley improves 20-2 on the season and hosts Gehlen Catholic in the region semifinal on Friday. H-M-S ends the season with a 3-10 record.

Olais was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Sara Holtz was 2-for-3 for the Wolverines. Taylor Knaack struck out six, walked two and gave up four hits in the win.

HINTON 5, LAWTON-BRONSON 4: Hinton trailed 4-0 going into the seventh when the Blackhawks scored four runs to tie the game against Lawton-Bronson to force extra innings in the Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

In the top of the eighth, Hinton's Sara Schoenrock reached on an error and was bunted over to second. She advanced to second on a fly ball by Emily Small and then Sydney George drove her in to give Hinton the lead as the Blackhawks went on to win 5-4.