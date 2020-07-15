PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: RIver Valley advances with walk-off win

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- River Valley had a 3-2 lead going into the seventh in the Class 1A Region 1 quarterfinal when H-M-S tried to pull off the upset with two runs from a home run by Hannah Jochims. The Wolverines had an answer in the bottom half of the inning, though.
With two outs, Maddie Thomas hit a double. Katrina Todd followed with a walk. With a 1-1 count, Daisy Olais hit a double to left field to score both to give River Valley the 5-4 walk-off win.
River Valley improves 20-2 on the season and hosts Gehlen Catholic in the region semifinal on Friday. H-M-S ends the season with a 3-10 record.
Olais was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Sara Holtz was 2-for-3 for the Wolverines. Taylor Knaack struck out six, walked two and gave up four hits in the win.
HINTON 5, LAWTON-BRONSON 4: Hinton trailed 4-0 going into the seventh when the Blackhawks scored four runs to tie the game against Lawton-Bronson to force extra innings in the Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal on Wednesday.
In the top of the eighth, Hinton's Sara Schoenrock reached on an error and was bunted over to second. She advanced to second on a fly ball by Emily Small and then Sydney George drove her in to give Hinton the lead as the Blackhawks went on to win 5-4.
Hinton, which is 9-5, advances to Friday's region semifinal. Lawton-Bronson ends the season with a 9-8 record.
Aubree Lake was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Jaydn Case drove in two runs. Case also went all eight innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out 13.
For Lawton-Bronson, Rylee Wagner was 2-for-4 and Bella Johnson had two doubles.
WEST LYON 5, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: Western Christian scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings in the Class 2A Region 2 tournament game against West Lyon on Wednesday.
West Lyon avoided the upset. In the bottom of the eighth, Zavyr Metzger drew a walk to leadoff the inning and Gianna Klarenbeek ran for her. Klarenbeek stole second and then with an 0-2 count, Kennedy Kramer doubled to center field to bring in Klarenbeek for the 5-4 victory.
West Lyon advances to Friday's region semifinal. Western Christian ends the season with a 9-9 record.
Kramer was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Hayley Knoblock was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Taylor DeJong was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Shay Langenhorst and Evy Knoblock each drove in a run.
Kramer went all eight innings, her third complete game in an extra-inning contest. She allowed four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out six.
For Western Christian, Gracie Dykstra was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
WEST MONONA 6, AHSTW 1: Lexi Lander held AHSTW to two hits and a big third inning led to a 6-1 win for West Monona in Wednesday's Class 2A Region 1 tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday.
West Monona improves to 19-1 and hosts Council Bluffs St. Albert on Friday at 7 p.m. in the region semifinals.
Lander went all seven innings, allowed one unearned run and had 11 strikeouts in the win.
West Monona scored a run in the first and then in the third inning, Kacy Miller, MaKayla Haynes, Madison Chesnut and Sierra Siebersma had four straight hits and it led to a four-run third inning.
The Spartans had seven hits as a team and Joslin Gaukel scored three times.
WEST SIOUX 12, SOUTH O'BRIEN 5: West Sioux had a 7-1 lead by the end of the third inning and didn't letup in a 12-5 victory over South O'Brien in a Class 2A Region 3 tournament game on Wednesday.
West Sioux improves to 10-9 on the season and has won five straight going into its region semifinal at West Lyon on Friday at 7 p.m. South O'Brien ends the season with a 10-6 record.
Payton Schwiesow was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Emily Hulshof was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Mia Danielson scored twice and had two RBIs and Avery Coyle scored a run and had two RBIs. Amya Topete scored three times and Erika McKenney was 3-for-3.
McKenney went all seven innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 13, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Akron-Westfield scored 11 runs in the second inning and defeated Harris-Lake Park in three innings, 13-0, in a Class 1A Region 1 tournament game on Wednesday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 15-2 on the season and hosts Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a region semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday. Harris-Lake Park ends the season with a 1-12 record.
Megan Meinen hit a double and had four RBIs and Alayna Mullinix was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs. Natalie Nielsen drove in two runs and Jaden Harris scored three times. Hailey Wilken was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Katie Johnson was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Ciara Barron scored twice.
Nielsen struck out four in two innings of work and Wilken struck out two in one inning.
SPIRIT LAKE 8, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK/CENTRAL LYON 2: George-Little Rock/Central Lyon scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead but it was short-lived as Class 3A No. 12-ranked Spirit Lake scored six runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead.
The Indians went on to win the 3A Region 1 tournament quarterfinal 8-2 on Wednesday.
Spirit Lake improves to 12-3 and will host the region semifinal game on Friday. The Mustangs end the season with a 3-7 record.
Taylor Schneider was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs and Karli Olsen scored twice and had an RBI. Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff and Izzy Backhaus each scored a run and had an RBI and Stella Donkersloot drove in a run.
Morgan Fine went the first 5 2/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits, walked one and struck out seven.
For the Mustangs, Brooklyn Krull hit a double and scored a run and Ella Dieren was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
