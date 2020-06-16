PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: River Valley stays unbeaten with 14-1 win over Westwood

SLOAN, Iowa — River Valley High School junior Brittany Meyer hit a home run on Wednesday to help the Wolverines defeat Westwood 14-1 in four innings.
Meyer was 2-for-4 while Kaylee Knaack was 2-for-3 with a double.
Knaack's sister, Taylor Knaack, was the winning pitcher for River Valley. Taylor Knaack allowed the one run on three hits over the four innings.
The Wolverines have started the season 3-0, and are off to an 2-0 start in Western Valley Conference play.
Shelby Skinner was the lone multi-hit batter for Westwood, as she went 2-for-2.
LAWTON-BRONSON 8, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 1: Eagles hitters Rylee Wagner and Bella Johnson each homered in the second inning on Tuesday night.
Lawton-Bronson had four hitters who had multiple hits. Johnson was 3-for-3. Wagner, Quin Roan and Haley Williams had two hits apiece. Roan also hit a double.
Cali Arens got the win. She allowed one run on six hits. Arens struck out eight and walked two.
K-P's Delaney Iseminger had a three-hit night, which included two doubles.
Anna Bubke was charged with the loss. She surrendered seven runs in 1 1/3 innings. Three of her four outs recorded was via strikeout.
SPIRIT LAKE 16, CHEROKEE 1: The Indians took advantage of five Cherokee errors in the win on Tuesday night.
Spirit Lake only had six hits, and its only player with multiple hits was Izzy Backhaus with two. One of those hits was a double.
Stella Donkersloot and Karli Olsen also doubled in the win.
Dena Claycamp homered in the loss for Cherokee.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 9, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0 (4 inn): The Westerners had four extra-base hits — all doubles — in the shutout win over the Knights.
Hailey Wilken had two of them, as she also had two RBIs. Megan Meinen and Katie Johnson also hit a double.
The Westerners scored four times in the second inning.
Natalie Nielsen struck out 10 Knights hitters, and she threw a no-hitter in four innings.
WEST LYON 4, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3: The Wildcats scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning.
Randi Childress, the Wildcats' No. 9 hitter, hit a two-run single in that inning.
Taylor Rentschler was 2-for-2 with a walk for West Lyon.
MOC-Floyd Valley senior Delanie Niemyer was 2-for-3 with a double.
TUESDAY
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 14, MMCRU 7: MMCRU had a 4-3 lead on Kingsley-Pierson going into the fifth inning when the Panthers put together a six-run frame to take the lead. Kingsley-Pierson went on to win 14-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Rachel Bohle went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in the win and McKenzie Goodwin was 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Emily Redinius was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Avery Schroeder was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Makenna Bowman hit a double, scored and had two RBIs and Hayden Dunne was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Delaney Iseminger was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI and Anna Bubke drove in a run.
Bubke pitched the final three innings to get the win as she didn't allow an earned run.
For MMCRU, Kristina Goth was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Mya Holmes was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kirsten Letsche drove in a run in the loss.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 16, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3: The Knights scored eight runs in the fourth inning to enforce the run rule in the same inning.
Lucy Zylstra was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Marquel Emmelkamp hit a triple in th win.
For Trinity Christian, Alyssa Maassen was 2-for-2 with a double.
ATLANTIC 12-12, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0-2: The two runs scored in the doubleheader by the Monarchs came in Game 2 of the Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader.
Paige Kastner was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in Game 2. Cambri Brodersen also had two hits.
