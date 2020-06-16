PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: River Valley stays unbeaten with 14-1 win over Westwood

TUESDAY

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 14, MMCRU 7: MMCRU had a 4-3 lead on Kingsley-Pierson going into the fifth inning when the Panthers put together a six-run frame to take the lead. Kingsley-Pierson went on to win 14-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Rachel Bohle went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in the win and McKenzie Goodwin was 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Emily Redinius was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Avery Schroeder was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Makenna Bowman hit a double, scored and had two RBIs and Hayden Dunne was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Delaney Iseminger was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI and Anna Bubke drove in a run.

Bubke pitched the final three innings to get the win as she didn't allow an earned run.

For MMCRU, Kristina Goth was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Mya Holmes was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kirsten Letsche drove in a run in the loss.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 16, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3: The Knights scored eight runs in the fourth inning to enforce the run rule in the same inning.

Lucy Zylstra was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.