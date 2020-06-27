PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: River Valley wins both games, improves to 11-0

ALTA, Iowa -- Unranked River Valley won a pair of games at the Alta-Aurelia Softball Tournament Saturday and moved to 11-0 this season. The Wolverines got wins over Storm Lake (7-2) and Alta-Aurelia (15-2 in three innings) with pitcher Taylor Knaack winning both games.
Knaack fanned a dozen Tornado batters and had six strikeouts in the win over the Warriors.
In the victory over Storm Lake, River Valley scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie. Brittany Meyer had two doubles and two RBI and Kaylee Knack two hits and drove in a run. Storm Lake's Josie Hernandez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to tie the game.
Maddie Thomas and Daisy Olais each had three RBI's for River Valley in the win over Alta-Aurelia.
LEWIS CENTRAL 11, EAST 10: East had the lead on Lewis Central going into the bottom of the seventh inning but Lewis Central hit a two-run double to claim the 11-10 victory on Saturday.
East fell to 4-8 overall and Lewis Central improves to 3-3.
In the loss, Kiahna Jenkins had a two-run single and Evie Larson had an RBI double. Josie Black, Alexy Jones, Maddie Hase, Kilie Junck and Lexi Plathe each had an RBI single.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 10, WEST SIOUX 7: The Panthers scored five times in the top of the eighth inning and went on to hold on in the bottom of the frame for the win in a softball game at the Westwood Tournament Saturday.
Avery Schroeder had five hits in the game and one was an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score. Rachel Bohle also had a pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth to put K-P up 10-5.
Avery Coyle had two hits and two RBIs for West Sioux.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 12, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2 (5 inn.): The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning and went on to roll past the Jays in a softball game at the Westwood Tournament Saturday.
Anna Bubke had a two-run single and Avery Schroeder scored Bubke on a triple to help get K-P (7-3) off to a fast start. Makenna Bowman and Bubke also had triples for the Panthers. Chloe Bunkers had two hits for Gehlen.
WESTWOOD 16, WOODBINE 6 (5 inn.): Sam Thompson and Emma Shook drove in three runs each to lead the Rebels to a win at the Westwood Softball Tournament Saturday in Sloan.
Woodbine had a five-run first inning, but winning pitcher Josie McCluskey limited the Tigers to one run after that, allowing the Rebel offense to rally.
WESTWOOD 7, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3: The Rebels leveled their record at 6-6 with a win over the Tigers in the Westwood Softball Tournament Saturday.
Shelby Skinner had a 4-for-4 game with three runs scored and three stolen bases to lead Westwood's offense. Jaeden Ferris also drove in a pair of runs for the Rebels. Abbie Kuiper and Dana DeBoer had run-scoring hits for Trinity Christian.
FRIDAY
RIVER VALLEY 13, OABCIG 1 (5 inn.): The Wolverines ran their season-opening winning streak to nine games with a run win over the Falcons in Battle Creek.
Pitcher Taylor Knaack threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and Kaylee Knaack drove in five runs. Brittany Meyer was also 3-for-4 and Taylor Knaack plated two runs for River Valley.
SIOUX CENTRAL 4, STORM LAKE 3: Kendra Casey had a triple and single to lead the Rebels to a non-conference softball win in Storm Lake Friday.
Taylor Krager pitched 5 2/3 inning to get the win for Sioux Central (6-3) while Berkley Johannsen came to get the final four outs and earned the save.
Sam Louwagie had two hirs and drove in a run for Storm Lake (3-6).
HINTON 3, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 2: Hinton trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh but scored three runs to pick up the come-from-behind 3-2 victory on Friday.
Hinton improved to 3-3 overall and Trinity Christian fell to 0-5.
Jaydn Case went all seven innings for Hinton, giving up one earned run on two hits, walking two and striking out 14.
Sydney George was 2-for-4 and Alyssa Fischer each went 2-for-4 for Hinton.
For Trinity, Alyssa Maassen went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
Julia Van Maanen drove in a run.
