PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: River Valley wins twice, improves to 11-0

ALTA, Iowa -- Unranked River Valley won a pair of games at the Alta-Aurelia Softball Tournament Saturday and moved to 11-0 this season. The Wolverines got wins over Storm Lake (7-2) and Alta-Aurelia (15-2 in three innings) with pitcher Taylor Knaack winning both games.

Knaack fanned a dozen Tornado batters and had six strikeouts in the win over the Warriors.

In the victory over Storm Lake, River Valley scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie. Brittany Meyer had two doubles and two RBI and Kaylee Knack two hits and drove in a run. Storm Lake's Josie Hernandez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to tie the game.

Maddie Thomas and Daisy Olais each had three RBI's for River Valley in the win over Alta-Aurelia.

LEWIS CENTRAL 11, EAST 10: East had the lead on Lewis Central going into the bottom of the seventh inning but Lewis Central hit a two-run double to claim the 11-10 victory on Saturday.

East fell to 4-8 overall and Lewis Central improves to 3-3.

In the loss, Kiahna Jenkins had a two-run single and Evie Larson had an RBI double. Josie Black, Alexy Jones, Maddie Hase, Kilie Junck and Lexi Plathe each had an RBI single.