PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to regional final

SATURDAY

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 10, CARROLL 5: Sergeant Bluff-Luton found itself in a 4-1 hole going into the fifth inning when the Warriors responded at the plate.

SB-L scored four runs in the fourth to take a one-run lead and after Carroll tied the game in the top of the fifth, the Warriors scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take control of the Class 4A Region 1 semifinal as Sergeant Bluff-Luton went on to win 10-5.

SB-L improved to 17-4 on the season and advanced to Tuesday's region championship game. The Warriors will host the game against Le Mars with the first pitch being at 7 p.m.

Addy Mosier hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs for the Warriors and Kylie Kerr was 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Ella Skinner was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Emma Christensen scored twice and had an RBI.

Elise Evans-Murphy was 2-for-4 and Abby Lewis was 2-for-3. Addie Brown and Chloe Black each scored a run and had an RBI.

Lewis went all seven innings and gave up two earned runs on 10 hits and walked two.

