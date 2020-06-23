PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton allows only one hit in sweep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Two pitchers only allowed one hit combined in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's two wins, 10-0 and 12-0, over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday. Eighth-ranked SB-L improved to 6-0 with the two wins.

In the first game, Abby Lewis fired a five-inning no-hitter in SB-L's 10-0 victory. Lewis only walked two batters and struck out two.

Emma Christensen was 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Kenzie Foley was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Elise Evans-Murphy hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Chloe Black was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Addie Brown was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ella Skinner was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Whitney Schlotfeldt drove in a run and Kylie Kerr scored a run and had an RBI.

In the second game, Skinner went all four innings, allowing only one hit, walked two and struck out one.

Christensen was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Kerr was 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs. Schlotfeldt scored three times and had two RBIs and Black scored twice. Foley and Skinner each drove in a run and Brown scored a run and had an RBI.