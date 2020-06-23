PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton allows only one hit in sweep

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Two pitchers only allowed one hit combined in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's two wins, 10-0 and 12-0, over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday. Eighth-ranked SB-L improved to 6-0 with the two wins.
In the first game, Abby Lewis fired a five-inning no-hitter in SB-L's 10-0 victory. Lewis only walked two batters and struck out two.
Emma Christensen was 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Kenzie Foley was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Elise Evans-Murphy hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Chloe Black was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Addie Brown was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ella Skinner was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Whitney Schlotfeldt drove in a run and Kylie Kerr scored a run and had an RBI.
In the second game, Skinner went all four innings, allowing only one hit, walked two and struck out one.
Christensen was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Kerr was 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs. Schlotfeldt scored three times and had two RBIs and Black scored twice. Foley and Skinner each drove in a run and Brown scored a run and had an RBI.
BISHOP HEELAN 8-4, NORTH 7-7 (Game 1, 10 inn.): Bailey Anderson and Avery Beller had three hits apiece to lead the Stars to a win in the second game and a split of a Missouri River Conference softball doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.
Anderson had two doubles and a single and drove in three runs while Beller had a double and two singles and had two RBI's. Karsyn Hicks also plated the first two runs with a single in the third inning for North (2-3).
Ellie Gengler had a home run in the second game for the Crusaders.
Heelan (3-5) won the opener in walk-off fashion scoring a courtesy runner from second base in the bottom 10th inning after throwing out a potential go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the inning.
LAWTON-BRONSON 10, WOODBURY CENTRAL 0: Cali Arens pitched a two-hitter and Lawton-Bronson's bats came alive in a 10-0 win over Woodbury Central on Tuesday.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 3-2 on the season while Woodbury Central falls to 1-6.
Arens went all five innings and allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three.
Bella Johnson hit a three-run home run for the Eagles and Rylee Wwagner and Makayla Miller each went 4-for-4. Haley Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
RIVER VALLEY 13, WHITING 1: Klaudia Pry held Whiting to three hits as River Valley remained undefeated on the season with with a 12-1 victory on Tuesday.
River Valley is now 6-0 on the season while Whiting falls to 1-4.
Pry went all five innings as she walked two and struck out two. izzy Deeds was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. With the bases loaded, Deeds had a bases-clearning triple in the third with two outs to make it a 5-1 game. Taylor Knaack was 2-for-3 with five stolen bases.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 10, SOUTH O'BRIEN 3: The Westerners answered a three-run fifth inning by the Wolverines with seven unanswered runs of their own and Akron-Westfield went on to log a War Eagle Conference softball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Down 3-0 in the fifth inning, South O'Brien tied the game with a three-run frame. Hannah Dau, had an RBI single and scored later in the inning on a passed ball to tie the game.
But the Westerners answered with five runs in the sixth inning, with Megan Meinen drawing a bases loaded walk to go ahead 4-3. Jaden Harris and Autumn Bundy also had RBI hits in the uprising that left A-W up 8-3.
SPIRIT LAKE 8, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 7: Elli Carney and Emma Jenness hit home runs to lead the Indians to a Lakes Conference softball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
Carney drove in four runs and had two hits to pace a 12-hit Indian attack. Lena McCoy had two home runs to lead the Midgets.
MONDAY
UNITY CHRISTIAN 11, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 5: Unity broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fifth but H-M-S came back to tie the game at 5-5 in the seventh to force extra innings.
Unity then scored six runs in the eighth for an 11-5 victory. Unity improves to 3-2 on the season and H-M-S falls to 1-3.
Paige De Boom struck out eight in the win. Josie Byl was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Summer Bousema was 1-for-3 with a double. Erica Feikema was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Rylee Visser was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Lucy Zylstra was 4-for-5 with a run scored and five RBIs and Micah Byl was 2-for-2 with four runs scored. Hope PUllman was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
For H-M-S, Taya Mason was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Jessica Riedemann was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Jasmine Lux hit a double and Hannah Jochims was 2-for-4. Trey Haag was 2-for-3 and Cadence Klein drove in a run.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 7, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4: Tatum Dunlavy and Jadynn Moore, the number one and two hitters in the Midget batting order, combined to drive in five hits, get five hits and drive in five in E-LC's Lakes Conference win in Hull Monday.
Dunlavy and Moore each homered and Dunlavy had three RBI's while Moore had two. Dunlavy was the winning pitcher fanning 10 batters.
The Wolfpack scored all four of their runs in the first inning with Hannah Jansma and Josie Zeutenhorts plating a run apiece.
HARLAN 4, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: Denison-Schleswig scored two runs in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead on Harlan but the Cyclones came back with two runs in the bottom of the second to retake the lead. Harlan went on to win 4-2 as the Monarchs only had four hits.
Pagie Kastner drove in two runs for the Monarchs.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 6, ALTA-AURELIA 5 (9 Inn.): Ashley Willman hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to tie the game and the Hawks got a run in the ninth inning on a two-out error to stay unbeaten in non-conference softball action played in Remsen Tuesday.
Alta-Aurelia built a 5-1 lead but St. Mary's scored twice in the fifth to pull within 5-3, setting up Willman's heroics in the seventh.
Shea Peterson had three hits to lead the Warriors.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, MVAOCOU 8: Hayden Dunne hit a three-run home run in the sixth ining to give the Panthers a 6-4 lead and her team went on to record a win in a Western Valley Conference softball game played in Mapleton Tuesday.
Rachel Bohle added a two-run single and Chloe Peschau a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning to provide what turned out to be vital insurance runs for K-P as the Rams scored three times in the seventh inning and had the tying run on thier base when the final out was recorded to end the game.
Taryn Funkhouser drove in three runs and Kenzie Smith had three hits and two RBI's for MVAOCOU.
