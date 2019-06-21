SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A) bounced back from a loss to Le Mars Thursday with a 6-2 win over North in Missouri River Conference softball action Friday evening.
The Warriors (22-3 overall and 9-0 MRAC) stayed unbeaten in MRAC play and got a home run and double at the plate from Tahlia Deitloff, who drove in two runs. Abby Lewis also drove in a pair and Whitney Schlotfeldt had three hits and scored three runs.
Madelyn Mogensen went the distance in the circle for SB-L, fanning three batters while giving up six hits and no walks. Hailey Hoogers and Isabelle Hesse drove in a run each and Kylee Eickholt had two hits to lead the North offense. Hoogers took the pitching loss, giving up six hits while logging five strike outs for the Stars (15-6 overall and 6-2 MRAC).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 3, RIDGE VIEW 1: Maddie Schultz belted her fifth home run of the season on Friday night, the difference in a 3-1 Woodbury Central victory over Ridge View in a Western Valley Conference softball tilt at Moville.
Schultz, a freshman, drove a 2-out, 2-run blast over the left-field fence, staking the Wildcats to a 2-0 cushion in the bottom of the second. Her homer plated Katelyn Archer, who served as a courtesy runner for Sally Gallagher, who started the home half with a double.
Woodbury Central pushed the lead to 3-0 as Lindsie Graff, who singled in the third inning, came home on an RBI ground-out by Emma DeStigter.
Kennedy Mason got Ridge View on the board with a solo homer in the fourth, the first HR of the season for a senior hitting at a .412 clip
That's all the Raptors would muster versus Gallagher, who dueled against classmate Emerson Else in the pitcher's circle for the victory, avenging a 10-5 loss to the Raptors 24 hours earlier in Galva. Gallagher limited the visitors to a pair of hits while walking five and hitting two batters. Senior Sidnie Graff collected three hits for WC.
Else, who was bidding for her 10th victory of the season, scattered seven hits and walked one as the Raptors fell to 15-8 overall and wrapped up a solid regular season in the WVC with a 12-4 mark.
Woodbury Central, now 12-12 on the year, improves to 9-6 in league play and will close the WVC regular season by hosting Kingsley-Pierson on Monday.
HINTON 12, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 6: Bella Badar and Alyssa Fischer had three hits apiece and the Blackhawks pounded out 15 as a team in a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Hull Friday.
Badar had a home run and drove in two while Madison Goosmann led Hinton (8-12) with three RBI.
WEST MONONA 7, LAWTON-BRONSON 4: Lexi Lander pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 batters to lead the No. 5 Spartans (Class 2A) to a Western Valley Conference win Friday in Onawa.
Mallory Haynes had four hits to lead West Monona which had a 15-3 edge in basehits. Bella Johnson had a two-run home run to lead the Eagles.
Late Thursday
RIVER VALLEY 8, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 4: Taylor Knaack, Daisy Olais and Kendall Fitch each drove in two runs to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference softball win over the Generals in a non-conference game played in Correctionville Thursday.
Knaack also had three stolen bases and River Valley (12-13) had nine as a team.
WEST SIOUX 15, MMCRU 5: West Sioux won its ninth straight game as the Falcons took down MMCRU 15-5. West Sioux was up 7-1 after three innings when MMCRU scored four runs in the fourth to get back into it.
But West Sioux scored eight runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach to improve to 19-3 on the season. MMCRU fell to 11-8 on the season.
For West Sioux, Tasha Peterson was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Shayden Blankenship was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Payton Schwiesow was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Meghan Danielson was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kassie Koopmans was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and Mia Danielson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Emma Mace was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Erika McKenney drove in a run.
For MMCRU, Taylor Harpenau scored twice and Kaelee Letsche was 2-for-3. Haley Schwarz scored a run and had an RBi and Emily Dreckman and Molly Rueter each drove in a run.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9-16, RED OAK 8-4: Denison-Schleswig swept Red Oak 9-8 and 16-4 on Thursday. The two wins came after a point where the Monarchs dropped eight of nine games. Denison-Schleswig improves to 13-9 on the season.
In the first game, the Monarchs were up 5-0 going into the fifth when Red Oak scored five runs to tie it. The Monarchs responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on for the win.
Sarah Heilesen was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI and Paige Armijo was 2-for-4 with a home runs, two runs and two RBIs. Alex Mohr was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Raegan Andersen hit a double. Kambrie Dau was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Tatum Fink scored twice. Kayla Rauch was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
In the second game, the Monarchs were up 4-0 after two innings when Red Oak scored two runs in the third. The Monarchs scored four runs in the bottom of the third. Red Oak scored two runs in the top of the sixth but the Monarchs came back with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.
Heilesen was 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and eight RBIs and Fink was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Armijo and Rauch each had two RBIs and a run scored and Mohr scored four times and had an RBI. Andersen scored three times and had an RBI and Ashlynn Carlson scored twice. Dau and Kailey Pick each drove in a run.