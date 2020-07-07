PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounces back for game two win over Le Mars

Karsyn Hicks pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for the win and Courtney Johnson came on in the seventh inning with the tying run on third base and got the final out the preserve the win.

CBAL rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opener with two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to take the opener. Hicks and Bailey Anderson each had two hits and an RBI in game one for the Stars (6-8).

AKRON-WESTFIELD 4, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 0: Pitcher Natalie Nielsen shut out the Jays on two hits in a War Eagle Conference baseball game played in Akron Tuesday.

Nielsen fanned eight and didn't allow a runner to move beyond second base.

Katie Johnson has two hits while Jaden Harris and Autumn Bundy drove in runs for the Westerners (13-1). Gehlen dropped to 7-7.

WEST MONONA 8, WEST HARRISON 0: The Spartans got a two-hit shut out from pitcher Lexi Lander and cruised to a non-conference win over the Hawkeyes in Mondamin Tuesday.

Lander fanned 11 batters and also had four hits and four RBI's to help West Monona improve to 15-1. Mallory McCall also had three hits while Kacy Miller drove in three.