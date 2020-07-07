PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounces back for game two win over Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- After losing game one, Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounced back in game two, defeated Le Mars 10-1 in a key Missouri River Conference doubleheader.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now 14-2 on the season and 10-2 in the MRAC. Le Mars shares the same conference record and is now 11-2 on the season.
SB-L broke the game open with four runs in the third for a 5-0 lead before Le Mars got on the board.
Abby Lewis went all seven innings for SB-L, allowing one run on six hits and walking four.
Ella Skinner was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Kenzie Foley was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Whitney Schlotfeldt scored a run and had two RBIs and Emma Christensen was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Chloe Black was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Kylie Kerr and Lewis each drove in a run.
For Le Mars, Brooke Haage was 2-for-4 with a home run.
CB LINCOLN 5-2, NORTH 4-3: The Lynx and Stars split a pair of one-run games in Missouri River Conference softball action at North High Tuesday.
Natalie Rasmussen and Payton Risetter hit run-scoring singles in the fourth inning of the second game to give North a 3-2 which it held on to for the victory.
Karsyn Hicks pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for the win and Courtney Johnson came on in the seventh inning with the tying run on third base and got the final out the preserve the win.
CBAL rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the opener with two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to take the opener. Hicks and Bailey Anderson each had two hits and an RBI in game one for the Stars (6-8).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 4, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 0: Pitcher Natalie Nielsen shut out the Jays on two hits in a War Eagle Conference baseball game played in Akron Tuesday.
Nielsen fanned eight and didn't allow a runner to move beyond second base.
Katie Johnson has two hits while Jaden Harris and Autumn Bundy drove in runs for the Westerners (13-1). Gehlen dropped to 7-7.
WEST MONONA 8, WEST HARRISON 0: The Spartans got a two-hit shut out from pitcher Lexi Lander and cruised to a non-conference win over the Hawkeyes in Mondamin Tuesday.
Lander fanned 11 batters and also had four hits and four RBI's to help West Monona improve to 15-1. Mallory McCall also had three hits while Kacy Miller drove in three.
RIVER VALLEY 9, AR-WE-VA 0: Taylor Knaack struck out 10 over six innings work and gave up one hit in pitching the Wolverines to a non-conference softball win in Vail Tuesday.
Katrina Todd had two RBI's for River Valley (15-2).
SPIRIT LAKE 11, SPENCER 1 (5 inn.): Karli Olsen and Stella Donkersloot each had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Indians to a Lakes Conference softball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
Morgan Fine pitched a two-hitter to get the win and Emma Jenness also had two hits for Spirit Lake. Jara Merchant had two hits for Spencer.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 10, HINTON 8: Anna Bubke and Delaney Iseminger drove in two runs each to help the Panthers outslug the Blackhawks in a non-conference softball game played in Hinton Tuesday.
Avery Schroeder also had a solo home run for K-P (10-5).
Bella Badar had four hits and Alyssa Fischer homered for Hinton (5-5).
Late Monday
CARROLL KUEMPER 5, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Chloe Venteicher pitched a two-hitter and struck out four to shut out the Monarchs in a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball game played in Denison Monday.
Cambri Brodersen and Payton Goslar, the bottom two hits in the Denison-Schleswig batting order had singles to account for the Monarch hits. Brianna Lux had three of Kuemper's five RBI's.
