COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The No. 8 ranked Warriors (Class 4A) scored seven runs in each of the three innings of play Thursday to glide past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 21-2 and clinch the Missouri River Conference softball title in a game played on the Lynx's home diamond.
SB-L had 17 hits in the run-rule shortened game and got four RBIs apiece from Emma Christensen and Chloe Black. Kylie Karr and Madelyn Mogensen joined Christensen with three hits in the win.
Kenzie Foley pitched the first two innings for the win in the circle for the Warriors, recording strikes outs to retire five of the seven batters she faced. SB-L is now 24-3 overall and 11-0 in the MRAC entering their league finale at East on Tuesday.
The Warriors also have a non-conference tilt at Woodbury Central on Monday as well as are scheduled to play three games at the Tornado Classic in Storm Lake Saturday.
Late Wednesday
STORM LAKE 7, SPENCER 0: The Storm Lake Tornadoes broke open a tight contest with Spencer by scoring six times in the sixth inning on their way to a 7-0 victory over the Tigers in a Lakes Conference baseball fray in Storm Lake on Wednesday evening.
Leading 1-0, Tornado pitcher Ethan James started the sixth with a single. Drew Price then doubled James home for a 2-0 margin. After a walk to Ben Raveling, Mark Eddie broke the game open with a 2-run double. Eddie would score with his younger brother, Jake Eddie, who singled, on a Spencer error later in the frame.
James, a senior lefty, yielded four singles and walked a pair while fanning eight in the shutout, his fourth win of the season.
Drew Christofferson had two hits for the Tigers, who kept within striking distance until the sixth. With the loss, Spencer falls to 11-7 on the season, 5-5 in loop play.
Coach Ben Seaman’s club, which received a pair of doubles from Price and a pair of singles from eighth-grader Jake Eddie, improves to 15-6 on the season, 7-3 in Lakes Conference contests.
SPIRIT LAKE 10, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 5: ELC had a 4-0 lead after four innings when Spirit Lake came back with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to tie the game.
The game went to extra innings and in the ninth, the Indians scored six runs and went on to beat ELC 10-5.
Izzy Backhaus was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored and Karli Olsen and Hallie DeWall both scored a run and had two RBIs. Jordyn Hamm and Ellie Carney each scored twice and had an RBI. Payton Ahrenstorff was 3-for-5 with a run scored.
Gracie Hamm pitched the final seven innings and gave up one unearned run on four hits, walked two and struck out six.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 11, UNITY CHRISTIAN 2: Wolverines senior Jordan Nieuwenhuis hit a three-run homer and also doubled, and she had five RBIs in the win.
Pitchers Bailey Tjossem and Sydney Struve combined to allow one hit and six strikeouts.
WEST MONONA 10, LAWTON-BRONSON 0 (6): Lexi Lander held Lawton-Bronson to one hit, which it was by Haley Williams.
Lander also hit two doubles.
Madison Chestnut was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Ariel Rotnicke had a triple.
WESTWOOD 9, OABCIG 1: Westwood sophomore Elisa Davis was 3-for-5 with two doubles. Junior Sam Thompson drove in three runs and had three hits.
Katelyn Martian held the Falcons to three hits, and she also had three hits at the plate.