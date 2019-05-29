SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Harlan were tied at 2-2 after one inning when Harlan scored a run in the top of the second to take the lead.
The Warriors came back with two runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead and added a run each in the third and fifth innings to claim a 6-4 win over Harlan on Wednesday to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Madelyn Morgensen was 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs for the Warriors and Chloe Black was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Emma Christensen scored twice and Abby Lewis drove in a run.
Morgensen pitched the first four innings to get the win. Kenzie Foley pitched the final three innings, giving up an unearned run and didn't walk a batter or allow a hit. She struck out three batters to get the save.
SPIRIT LAKE 10, SPENCER 7: Spencer had a 6-1 lead in the middle of the third inning when Spirit Lake started its comeback. The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and took the lead with five innings in the fourth.
Spirit Lake went on to win 10-7 on Wednesday to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Payton Ahrenstroff was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs and Karli Olsen was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Stella Donkersloot scored a run and had two RBIs and Izzy Backhaus drove in two runs. Ellie Carney was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Emma Jenness drove in a run.
Gracie Hamm pitched the final four innings to get the win. She gave up one unearned run on two hits.
For Spencer, Josie Heisinger was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Ashlyn Nissen and Allison Piercy both hit a double and scored a run. Katelyn Nissen was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Jada Piercy and Haylie Peters each drove in a run.