PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets season-opening sweep

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Kenzie Foley drove in eight runs in the the twin bill and threw a no-hitter in the opener to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a sweep of West in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday, 12-0 and 12-2.
Foley struck out five and allowed only one base runner over five innings. Foley gave SB-L 2-0 leads in both games with homers in the first inning with one runner on base. She added another home run in the second game Whitney Schlotfeldt also drove in three runs in game one for the Warriors while Emma Christensen had three doubles in the nightcap.
Abby Lewis was the winning pitcher in game two, giving up two hits and four walks while fanning three in five innings work. Madelynn Morris and Makenna Schlumbum had RBI hits in the second game for West.
FORT DODGE 13, BISHOP HEELAN 1: Top-ranked Fort Dodge (Class 5A) opened and early 9-0 lead and got a walk-off grand slam from Logan Schnetzer to handle No. 15 Bishop Heelan (Class 3A) 13-1 in girls softball game play at Rogers Field Tuesday. The game was halted by run rule after three inning
Kiana Fjeldheim provided the only run of the game for the Crusaders, lauching a home run to lead off the third inning. Liz Meyer and Kyla Michalak also had hits for Heelan, which returns to action Thursday hosting West in a doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field.
SPIRIT LAKE 11, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 2: The Indians got five RBI's from Karli Olsen and stormed back from an early 2-0 deficit to win in a non-conference softball game played in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
Olsen had a grand slam to highlight Spirit Lake's fourth inning and later added a run-scoring double in the fifth. Taylor Schneider also had a triple and two singles for the Indians (2-0). Garce Hamm struck out three to get the pitching win.
Alayna Wingate had a two-run single in the second inning to give the Generals the early lead.
WEST MONONA 10, WOODBINE 0 (5): Lexi Lander pitched a one-hitter and fanned 15 batters to lead the Spartans to a non-conference softball win Tuesday.
Mallory McCall and Megan Nichols each had two hits and drove in a run for West Monona (2-0).
WESTWOOD 4, MISSOURI VALLEY 3: Holly Holtz pitched three scoreless innings of relief to get the pitching win and Elisa Davis hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give the Rebels the win in a non-conference softball game played in Sloan Tuesday.
Shelby Skinner also had three hits and Davis earlier added a triple for Westwood (1-1). Emma Jimmerson had a pair of doubles for the Big Red (0-2).
RIVER VALLEY 9, SIOUX CENTRAL 2: River Valley improved to 2-0 on the season with the 9-2 win over Sioux Central on Tuesday. River Valley had a 3-0 lead but broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning.
Maddie Thomas got the win as she went five innings, struck out three, didn't walk a batter and gave up nine hits. Thomas also had two doubles. Brittany Meyer had a bases-loaded clearing double.
Sioux Central fell to 1-1 on the season. Kendra Casey was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
MONDAY
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 16, SIOUX CITY EAST 15: The Wolfpack scored thrice in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the season-opening win.
Jill Den Herder hit a walk-off single that scored Tori Wynja, who had an RBI double earlier in the inning. Wynja reached base in all five plate appearances, including three hits.
Den Herder's hit came with one out in the inning off Black Raiders pitcher Evie Larson.
East opened up the season by scoring three times in the first inning. Kilie Junck had an RBI double that scored Larson. Larson reached base on a walk.
Brylee Hempey and Junck later scored on passed balls.
Western responded by scoring eight runs in the first inning, and the big hit there came on a three-run home run from Josie Zeutenhorst, the Wolfpack's No. 9 hitter.
The Black Raiders scored four times in the third, thrice in the fourth and sixth and two more runs in the fifth inning.
Hempey, Junck and Abby Alter each had three hits; Larson had three RBIs.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 7, RIDGE VIEW 6: Makenna Bowman's double to centerfield drove in Halle Collins to give Kingsley-Pierson a 7-6 walk-off win on Monday to open the season over Ridge View.
Avery Schroeder hit a triple in the win and Bowman hit the game-winning double and also scored a run. Collins was 3-for-4 with a double and the game-winning run scored. Rachel Bohle hit a double and had an RBI and Hayden Dunn hit a double, score twice and had an RBI. Allison Reinking scored twice.
Anna Bubke went the first four innings, striking out four and Bohle went the final three innings, striking out three. The two gave up a combined six hits.
For Ridge View, Emma Vohs was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Morgan Todd scored twice. Katie Pickhinke was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Shae Dutler was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Mikayla Kolpin drove in a run.
WEST SIOUX 12, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: West Sioux only needed three innings in its season-opening 12-0 win over H-M-S on Monday.
Erika McKenney didn't allow a hit and struck out three batters to get the win and she was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Emily Hulshof was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Shayden Blankenship scored three times and Cassie Koopmans scored once and had two RBIs. Payton Schwiesow and Mia Danielson each scored once and drove in a run.
RIVER VALLEY 6, LAWTON-BRONSON 5: Lawton-Bronson had a 5-4 lead going into the seventh but Taylor Knaack led off with a single and an error put Kaylee Knaack on. That started a rally for River Valley.
Brittany Meyer bunted both girls over and Taylor Knaack went on to score on a wild pitch and Kaylee Knaack went to third. Kaylee Knaack then scored on a sacrifice fly by Maddie Husinga as River Valley went on to win 6-5.
Taylor Knaack went all seven innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing only five hits. She was also 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Meyer hit a double and drove in a run and Daisy Olais hit a triple. Makayla Miller drove in two runs.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 11, SIOUX CENTER 4: MOC-Floyd Valley's Jenna Aalbers hit a solo home run in the fifth inning Monday to help the Lady Dutchmen beat the Warriors.
MOC-FV scored two that inning, which came soon after a five-run fourth inning. In that inning, Addison Wierda broke things open with a two-run single to centerfield.
Carlin Smith, Kenzie Kurtz, Aalbers and Wierda each had two hits for MOC-FV.
Smith got the win, as she struck out seven in seven innings.
Keanna Post doubled in the loss for Sioux Center, and she was 2-for-3. Annie Bullock and Reagan Jansen were both 2-for-4.
CARROLL KUEMPER 5, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: The Wildcats got two insurance runs in the sixth inning at Carroll to hold off the Monarchs.
Paige Kastner and Kira Langenfeld each doubled for D-S.
Hailey Meseck allowed one earned run on four hits in the loss.
