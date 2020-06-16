PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets season-opening sweep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Kenzie Foley drove in eight runs in the the twin bill and threw a no-hitter in the opener to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a sweep of West in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday, 12-0 and 12-2.

Foley struck out five and allowed only one base runner over five innings. Foley gave SB-L 2-0 leads in both games with homers in the first inning with one runner on base. She added another home run in the second game Whitney Schlotfeldt also drove in three runs in game one for the Warriors while Emma Christensen had three doubles in the nightcap.

Abby Lewis was the winning pitcher in game two, giving up two hits and four walks while fanning three in five innings work. Madelynn Morris and Makenna Schlumbum had RBI hits in the second game for West.

FORT DODGE 13, BISHOP HEELAN 1: Top-ranked Fort Dodge (Class 5A) opened and early 9-0 lead and got a walk-off grand slam from Logan Schnetzer to handle No. 15 Bishop Heelan (Class 3A) 13-1 in girls softball game play at Rogers Field Tuesday. The game was halted by run rule after three inning

Kiana Fjeldheim provided the only run of the game for the Crusaders, lauching a home run to lead off the third inning. Liz Meyer and Kyla Michalak also had hits for Heelan, which returns to action Thursday hosting West in a doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field.