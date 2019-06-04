SERGEANT BLUFF - Kenzie Foley pitched a no-hitter to help lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7-0 in Missouri River Conference softball action Tuesday evening.
Foley struck out nine Lynx batters and recovered after hitting the first batter of the game with a pitch to get the win. She allowed a lead-off walk to Sierrah Beaman to start the third inning and two more to lead off the seventh frame put was able to work around all potential trouble to earn the shut out.
Emma Christensen led the SB-L offensive attack with a triple and two singles and along with Chloe Black drove in two runs. Tahlia Deitloff also had two RBIs The Warriors are now 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the MRAC.
NORTH 5, EAST 0: Hailey Hoogers pitched a two-hit shut out and added three RBI's at the plate to lead the Stars to a Missouri River Conference win over host East Tuesday evening.
Hoogers fanned eight while walking one batter and had three singles in four trips to the plate. Olivia O'Brien, Mackalyla Black and Bailey Becker also had two hits apiece for North, which outhit the Black Raiders 12-2. The Stars are now 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the MRAC while East is 6-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.
BISHOP HEELAN 7, CBTJ 1: Pitcher Riley Plantenberg struck out 14 batters and added a solo home run and a run-scoring double to lead the Crusaders to a Missouri River Conference win at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.
Plantenberg first a one-hitter and levelled her pitching record to 3-3 on the season. Kyla Michalak also had three hits for Heelan (6-3) while Kennedy Bork and Emma LeFleur both drove in two runs.
WESTWOOD 12, LAWTON-BRONSON 7: Westwood won its second straight game as the Rebels beat Lawton-Bronson 12-7 on Tuesday.
Westwood improved to 6-5 with the win and are 4-1 in the Western Valley Conference. Lawton-Bronson fell to 4-8 overall and 3-4 in the WVC.
Aryanna DeRoin was 4-for-4 for the Rebels with two doubles and three RBIs and Brenna Pike was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Katelyn Martian went all seven innings for the win, giving up seven runs on 15 hits and striking out six.
For Lawton-Bronson, Hayley Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Makayla Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
WEST MONONA 14, MVAOCOU 4 (5): Mallory McCall went 4-for-4 for the Spartans (10-1) in the win.
Macie McCall also went 3-for-4 for West Monona.
Megan Nichols picked up the win, as she struck out nine and had three hits herself. In all, the Spartans had 20 hits.
MaKenzie Smith and Makia Smith both had 3-for-3 games for the Rams (4-7).
SPIRIT LAKE 12, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Gracie Hamm pitched a four-inning shutout and limited the Rebels to three hits in a non-conference win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
Payton Ahrenstorff led the Indian offense with three hits and four RBI's and Spirit Lake took advantage of 10 walks to get the win.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, LEWIS CENTRAL 2: Denison-Schleswig jumped out to a 6-0 lead and went on to beat Lewis Central 9-2 to improve to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the Hawkeye 10.
Sarah Heilesen pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on one hit and striking out nine.
Raegan Anderson had three singles and two RBIs, Paige Armijo had two singles and an RBI. Heilesen drove in a run and Kayla Rauch hit a double.
Late Monday
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 16, WEST 3: The game was tied at 2-2 after the first inning when Sergeant Bluff-Luton outscored West 13-1 the rest of the way in a 16-3 six-inning win on Monday.
SB-L improves to 8-2 on the season and West falls to 0-8.
Kenzie Foley was 4-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and four RBIs and Madelyn Mogensen was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, four runs scored and five RBIs. Whitney Schlotfeldt was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Chloe Black was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Abby Lewis was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Emma Christensen scored twice. Lindsay Parmalee scored a run and had an RBI and Addy Mosier and Olivia Wegner each drove in a run.
For West, Payton Monroe hit a double. Jasmine Mendoza had a two-run single in the first inning, driving in Blair Bathurst and Tayden Fairbanks.
WEST SIOUX 10, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Erika McKenney threw a five-inning no-hitter as West Sioux defeated Unity Christian 10-0 in five innings on Monday.
McKenney walked two batters and struck out eight.
Meghan Danielson was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Emily Hulshof scored once and had two RBIs. Emma Mace scored twice and Shayden Blankenship, Avery cole, Payton Schwiesow and Mia Danielson each scored a run and drove in a run. McKenney had an RBI.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 23, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 7: South O'Brien stayed undefeated as the Wolverines beat Trinity Christian 23-7 in six innings on Monday to improve to 5-0 on the season. South O'Brien is 3-0 in the War Eagle Conference.
Sydney Struve went four innings for South O'brien to get the win. She gave up two earned runs on two hits, walked six and struck out seven.
Bailey Tjossem was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Hannah Dau had three hits, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
CHEROKEE 8, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 4: Alexus Jones had two RBIs in the win for the Braves (6-2).
Teagan Slaughter struck out three and allowed five hits to Midgets hitters. Peyton Slaughter scored thrice and had two singles.
Dena Claycamp also had a pair of singles.