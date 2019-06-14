SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 13, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 7: Addy Mosier and Kenzie Foley both homered as the No. 8 Warriors defeated the Dutch in a non-conference softball game played in Orange City Friday.
Foley had three hits as did Emma Christensen and Chloe Black as SB-L improved to 15-2. Madelyn Mogensen pitched the first 5 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and five walks while fanning three to get the win in the circle for the Warriors.
Taryn Nothern had three hits for lead the Dutch (9-5).
SPIRIT LAKE 6, SPENCER 2: Izzy Backhaus had two doubles and drove in two runs to lead the No. 14 Indians (Class 3A) to a Lakes Conference softball win in a game played in Spencer Friday.
Karli Olson and Brenna Benge also added two hits apiece for Spirit Lake. Gracie Hamm got the pitching win, giving up eight hits and no walks while fanning three. Emma VerSteeg had home run for Spencer (7-8).
OABCIG 10, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: OABCIG held Lawton-Bronson to two hits in a 10-0 five-inning victory on Friday.
Halle Hemer had seven strikeouts for OABCIG and Corin Bower had a single and a double.
For Lawton-Bronson, Callie Arens hit a double.
Lawton-Bronson falls to 7-13 on the season and 4-7 in the Western Valley
OABCIG improves to 4-10 overall and 2-8 in the WVC.
MMCRU 2, HINTON 1: A night after combining for 23 runs, MMCRU needed extra innings to get past Hinton 2-1 in eight innings on Friday.
For Hinton, Kayana Kunkel drove in a run and Peyton George was 2-for-3. Jaydn Case gave up one earned run on seven hits and struck out six.
Hinton fell to 6-11 overall and 1-5 in the War Eagle Conference.
Late Thursday
HINTON 12, MMCRU 11: The Blackhawks got a walk-off hit from Alyssa Fischer in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a come from behind win over the Royals in a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Hinton Thursday.
MMCRU led 11-6 going to the bottom of the seventh inning but Hinton scored five runs to force extra innings. Peyton George had four hits and drove in four runs while Jadyn Case also had a four RBI game.
Kristian Goth and Kaelee Letsche drove in three runs each for the Royals (8-6).
WEST SIOUX 14, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: The No. 11 ranked Falcons scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and went on to win by run rule in a War Eagle Conference game played in Hull Thursday.
Tasha Peterson had three RBI's while Emily Klocke and Shayden Blankenship each drove in a pair for West Sioux. Erika McKenney pitched a three-hitter for the win in the circle.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1-11, CRESTON 7-7: Denison-Schleswig split a doubleheader with Creston, losing the first game 7-1 and winning the second game 11-7.
In the first game, Kambrie Daugh had three hits - singles and a double and Kailey Pick doubled.
In the second game, Creston went up 6-1 in the second inning. The Monarchs scored six runs in the third inning to take the lead.
Creston tied the game in the fourth but the Monarchs broke the tie with four runs in the fifth for the 11-7 victory.
Sarah Heilesen had two singles and two RBIs and Dau had two singles and an RBI. Hannah Slater hit a home run and two singles and finished with four RBIs and Alex Mohr, Tatum Fink and Raegan Anderson each had two singles. Paige Armijo drove in a run.
Denison-Schleswig improved to 11-7 overall and 6-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.