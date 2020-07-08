PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton takes two from West

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team swept West 10-2 and 18-8 in a Missouri River Conference softball twinbill played Thursday at West High.

In the opener, SB-L broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the fifth inning. Chloe Black had three hits and drove in two while Whitney Schlotfeldt and Ella Skinner each plated two more runs for the Warriors in game one.

Kenzie Foley pitched one-hit ball over six inning and had six strike outs in the opening affair. Madelynn Morris drove in both Wolverines runs in the first contest.

In the nightcap, the Warriors had 16 hits and every batter in the SB-L lineup had at least one run, hit and RBI. Kylie Kerr had team highs in hits and runs with three each. Abby Lewis got the pitching win with relief help from Ella Skinner.

Marin Frazee had two doubles and four RBIs for West.

NORTH 10, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 5: Bailey Becker and Courtney Johnson each hit a double in the Game 1 win over the Yellowjackets.

Olivia O'Brien and Karsyn Hicks each had two hits.

Johnson got the win in the circle, as she struck out nine batters in the seven innings.