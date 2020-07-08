PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton takes two from West

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team swept West 10-2 and 18-8 in a Missouri River Conference softball twinbill played Thursday at West High.
In the opener, SB-L broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the fifth inning. Chloe Black had three hits and drove in two while Whitney Schlotfeldt and Ella Skinner each plated two more runs for the Warriors in game one.
Kenzie Foley pitched one-hit ball over six inning and had six strike outs in the opening affair. Madelynn Morris drove in both Wolverines runs in the first contest.
In the nightcap, the Warriors had 16 hits and every batter in the SB-L lineup had at least one run, hit and RBI. Kylie Kerr had team highs in hits and runs with three each. Abby Lewis got the pitching win with relief help from Ella Skinner.
Marin Frazee had two doubles and four RBIs for West.
NORTH 10, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 5: Bailey Becker and Courtney Johnson each hit a double in the Game 1 win over the Yellowjackets.
Olivia O'Brien and Karsyn Hicks each had two hits.
Johnson got the win in the circle, as she struck out nine batters in the seven innings.
WEST MONONA 11, WHITING 0: Spartans freshman Carly Miller held the Warriors to two hits on Thursday in the five-inning shutout.
Miller, who also had a three-hit game, struck out four and walked one to give Lexi Lander the night off of pitching.
MaKayla Haynes was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Morgan Chapman and Kinzie Theeler were the two Whiting hitters who got a hit, which were both singles.
RIVER VALLEY 4, LAWTON-BRONSON 3: Bella Johnson hit a two-run home run for Lawton-Bronson. It's her seventh homer of the season.
Haley Williams was 2-for-4 with a double. Daisy Olais' bases-loaded double in the third inning gave the Wolverines a 4-2 lead which held up for the win.
HINTON 3, WESTWOOD 2: Sydney George and Alyssa Fischer each hit a double for the Blackhawks in the win on Thursday.
Jaydn Case struck out four Rebels to get the win for Hinton.
Holly Holtz had an RBI double for Westwood while Sam Thompson had an RBI single.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 7, SPIRIT LAKE 4: Tori Wynja sparked the Wolfpack in the first inning with a home run, and Western Christian scored four runs in that first inning.
Cassie Van Otterloo also had a two-run single in that four-run rally.
The Indians scored all four of their runs in the third inning. Taylor Schneider hit a three-run homer to tie the game at 4-4 at that point.
Western Christian's Jadyn Faber knocked home the go-ahead run in the fourth inning on a single.
Faber ended up getting the win for the Wolfpack. She went seven innings without surrendering a walk and had five strikeouts.
STORM LAKE 15, CHEROKEE 3 (4 inn.): Incoming freshman Maddy Courtwright picked up her first varsity pitching win fanning five in the Tornadoes' Lakes Conference softball win Thursday.
Mia Kleespies posted three hits and five RBI's to lead the Storm Lake offensive surge.
RIDGE VIEW 14, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 11: Mikayla Kolpin walked with the bases loaded to drive in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Raptors went on to rally past the Panthers 14-11 in the completion of a suspended game played in Galva Thursday.
The teams were in the top of the third inning with K-P leading 3-1 before rain and lighting forced the suspension of play. The Panthers added two more runs to go ahead 5-1 but Ridge View answered with seven runs in its half of the third to lead 8-5.
K-P rallied to regain the lead, however, taking a 11-8 after a Rachael Vos three-run homer broke a tie.
Autumn Hekel and Abby Wandrey had two hits and three RBI's apiece to lead the Raptor attack.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 6, SIOUX CENTER 5: Hailey Wilken hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to give the Westerners the win.
The Warriors scored two runs in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5 on a two-run homer from Reagan Jansen.
Megan Meinen had a two-hit game for A-W.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 12, UNITY CHRISTIAN 5: MOC-Floyd Valley's Carlin Smith hit a grand slam to help the Lady Dutchmen get the win over its in-town rival.
Smith's grand slam came in the fifth inning, where MOC-FV scored eight times. Jenna Aalbers also homered in that inning.
Lucy Zylstra hit a homer for the Knights.
WEDNESDAY
RIVER VALLEY 9, WOODBURY CENTRAL 8: Woodbury Central almost pulled off the upset. A four-run sixth inning gave the Wildcats an 8-7 lead. But River Valley kept the game alive by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extra innings
In the bottom of the eighth, Kaylee Knaack drew a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Brittany Meyer hit a single to score Knaack for the 9-8 River Valley victory.
River Valley improves to 16-2 on the season and the Wolverines are 9-1 in the Western Valley Conference. Woodbury Central falls to 3-10 overall and 3-6 in the WVC.
Taylor Knaack went all eight innings for the Wolverines. Meyer was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Daisy Olais and Maddie Thomas each hit a home run.
Sammy Bates went 3-for-4 for Woodbury Central.
WEST LYON 3, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2: West Lyon had a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh against MOC-Floyd Valley when Kieernan Groendyke reached base because of error to keep hope alive for the Dutchmen.
Goendyke advanced to second on a passed ball and then went to third on a groundout. Addison Weirda followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Goendyke to tie the game at 2-2.
The game went 10 innings and then in the top of the 10th for West Lyon, Evy Knoblock singled. She stole second and Randi Childress hit a line drive to center field to bring in Knoblock to make it 3-2. West Lyon held MOC-Floyd Valley scoreless in the bottom of the 10th for the 3-2 victory
West Lyon improves to 10-2 on the season and MOC-Floyd Valley falls to 7-7.
Kennedy Kramer went all 10 innings for West Lyon as she allowed two unearned runs on five hits, walked four and struck out seven.
Kramer was also 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Taylor DeJong hit a double and had an RBI and Hayley Knoblock was 2-for-5 with a run scored.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Carlin Smith went all 10 innings and allowed three runs on seven this, walked two and struck out two.
