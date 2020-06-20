PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Christensen homers, doubles in win over Denison-Schleswig

DENISON, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Emma Christensen was a triple shy of the cycle Saturday in a 6-3 win over Denison-Schleswig.
Christensen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Christensen led off the second inning with a double, and later scored on Chloe Black's sacrifice fly.
Christenen later hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. That tied the game at 3-3.
In the seventh inning, SB-L's Elise Evens-Murphy drove in the go-ahead run on a single. Kylie Kerr added on two more runs with a double.
Whitney Schlotfeldt also had a three-hit game for the Warriors, as they hit 11 in the game.
Kenzie Foley earned the win. She pitched all seven innings, and gave up one earned run on five hits. She struck out seven and walked one.
Paige Kastner had two of those hits for the Monarchs, which were both singles. Kastner and Hannah Slater each had an RBI.
Hailey Meseck took the loss for the Monarchs.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 11, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1 (6 Inn.): Hailey Wilken had two doubles and a single and drove in three runs to lead the No. 10 Westerners (Class 1A) to a win in softball game played in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Katie Johnson also had a triple, double and a single for Akron-Westfield (3-0). Autumn Bundy also had two singles and Chloe Colt a double and a single Natalie Nielsen pitched a three-hitter with six strike outs to get the win.
HEELAN LOSES THREE AT FORT DODGE: The Crusaders lost all three of their games against three tough teams on Saturday at the Fort Dodge tournament.
The first loss came against Ankeny, and that was a 10-3 loss. The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning, and Nelson credited his team for playing against a 5A team for that long. Catcher Grace Nelson caught two Hawks stealing.
Then, Heelan went to extra innings with Harlan, but the Cyclones won that game 7-6 in seven innings. Liz Meyer went 1-for-2 with a double, stolen base, and 2 runs scored.
Newell-Fonda then beat Heelan 14-2. The Class 1A second-ranked Mustangs scored five runs each in the second and third innings.
In that last game, Bailey Sievers and Macy Sievers each had a double in the win.
FORT DODGE 6, NEWELL-FONDA 1: Pitcher Jalen Adams set down all nine batters she faced to lead the top-ranked (Class 5A) Dodgers to a softball win over the No 2 Class 1A Mustangs in a softball game played in Fort Dodge Saturday.
Fort Dodge grabed a 3-0 lead in the first inning without the benefit of a hit and went on to get the win.
Newell-Fonda picked up its run in the top of the seventh when Maggie Walker and Emma Bellcock started the inning with back to back singles and Walker scored later in the frame to end the shutout bid.
FRIDAY
WEST SIOUX 12, WEST 1 (5 innings): The Falcons scored seven runs in the first inning during Friday's non-conference game at a tournament in Ireton.
West Sioux's Emily Hulshof was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cassie Koopmans was 2-for-3.
Mia Danielson and Avery Coyle each drove in two runs.
Erika McKenney held West to one hit, and she struck out four and walked three.
WEST SIOUX 11, UNITY CHRISTIAN 4: Erika McKenney was 2-for-2 with a double and got the win in the circle in the win over the Knights.
Shayden Blankenship had a two-hit game, and she scred two runs.
The Falcons scored three innings apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.
Hope Pullman and Erica Feikema each had two hits for the Knights.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 9, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 1: Sydney Livermore and Alyssa Kolbeck drove in three runs apiece to lead the Jays to a War Eagle Conference softball win in Le Mars Friday.
Rylee Schnepf pitcher a one-hitter and fanned 16 Hawk batters to get the pitching win.
Jessica Riedemann had a single and scored the only run for H-M-S.
RIDGE VIEW 7, MVAOCOU 2: Shae Dutler hit a home run and Autumn Henkel drove in two to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference softball win in Galva Friday.
Addison Schmidt picked up the pitching win, fanning five while limiting the Rams to four hits.
WEST LYON 11, SHELDON 5: Zavyr Metzger had one hit for the Wildcats on Friday, but it was a big one.
The Wildcats sophomore hit a grand slam in the first inning. Hayley Knoblock was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Makenna Kleinhesselink had two hits and three stolen bases for the Orabs. Kourtney Dekker had two RBIs.
