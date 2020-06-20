PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Christensen homers, doubles in win over Denison-Schleswig

Katie Johnson also had a triple, double and a single for Akron-Westfield (3-0). Autumn Bundy also had two singles and Chloe Colt a double and a single Natalie Nielsen pitched a three-hitter with six strike outs to get the win.

HEELAN LOSES THREE AT FORT DODGE: The Crusaders lost all three of their games against three tough teams on Saturday at the Fort Dodge tournament.

The first loss came against Ankeny, and that was a 10-3 loss. The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning, and Nelson credited his team for playing against a 5A team for that long. Catcher Grace Nelson caught two Hawks stealing.

Then, Heelan went to extra innings with Harlan, but the Cyclones won that game 7-6 in seven innings. Liz Meyer went 1-for-2 with a double, stolen base, and 2 runs scored.

Newell-Fonda then beat Heelan 14-2. The Class 1A second-ranked Mustangs scored five runs each in the second and third innings.

In that last game, Bailey Sievers and Macy Sievers each had a double in the win.

FORT DODGE 6, NEWELL-FONDA 1: Pitcher Jalen Adams set down all nine batters she faced to lead the top-ranked (Class 5A) Dodgers to a softball win over the No 2 Class 1A Mustangs in a softball game played in Fort Dodge Saturday.