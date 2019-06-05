GLENWOOD, Iowa -- The East softball team picked up its third win over a ranked opponent in a week's span as the Black Raiders pounded out 16 hits in a 9-7 victory over Glenwood, which is ranked No. 14 in Class 4A.
East improved to 8-3 on the season. Glenwood fell to 4-4 on the season.
Kaitlynn Tucker and Brylee Hempey each had three hits and a double for the Black Raiders and Madi Van Dyke was 4-for-4 with four doubles and three RBIs. Kia Jenkins also had three hits.
Chasity Johnson got the win. She gave up 13 hits and four walks and she struck out nine batters.
HEELAN 13, WEST 3: Bishop Heelan got a three-run home run in the first inning and didn't let up as the Crusaders picked up a 13-3 win in six innings over West on Wednesday.
Heelan improved to 8-3 on the season. West falls to 0-9 on the season.
Emma LaFleur hit the three-run home run in the first inning. She finished with four RBIs and was 3-for-4. Kennedy Bork was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Riley Plantenberg was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Mariah Augustine was 3-for-4.
Taylor Wilshire went all six innings, giving up six hits. She didn't walk a batter and struck out four.
For West, Madelyn Ford was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and Maya Augustine was 2-for-3.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 14, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 0: Baily Tjossem threw a no-hitter as South O'Brien beat Clay Central-Everly 14-0 in three innings on Wednesday.
South O'Brien improved to 6-0 with the win. Clay Central-Everly is 3-3 on the season.
Tjossem struck out six and walked two in the win.
Hannah Dau had two singles and two runs scored, Taryn Hintz hit a double, scored twice and drove in three runs and Jordan Nieuwenhuis had three RBIs.
WESTWOOD 12, MVAOCOU 2: Westwood won its third straight game as the Rebels defeated MVAOCOU 12-2 on Wednesday.
Westwood improved to 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the Western Valley Conference. MVAOCOU fell to 4-9 overall and 1-7 in the WVC.
Andee Martin was 2-for-4 with five RBIs for Westwood and Elisa Davis had three hits and scored four runs. Shelby Skinner was 2-for-3.
Katelyn Martian went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and she struck out four.
MVAOCOU's Taryn Funkhouser was 2-for-2 with a double.
HINTON 15, UNITY CHRISTIAN 3: Hinton's offense came alive and the Blackhawks picked up a 15-3 three-inning win over Unity Christian on Wednesday.
Hinton is 4-6 on the season and Unity Christian is 0-9.
Shelbie Young drove in two runs and Aspen Coffee, Kayana Kunkel, Peyton George and Bella Bader each scored two runs. Jaydn Case drove in a run and scored twice and Alyssa Fischer was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs score. Sydney George drove in a run.
SPIRIT LAKE 11, CHEROKEE 1: Spirit Lake held Washington to four hits in an 11-1 five-inning victory on Wednesday.
Spirit Lake improved to 10-2. Cherokee fell to 6-4.
Irish Knutson went all five innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking three and striking out four.
Knutson hit a home run and had two RBIs and Payton Ahrenstroff was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Stella Donkersloot was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Karli Olsen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Carlie Jo Ahrenstroff scored twice and Izzy Backhaus was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Elli Carney drove in a run.
For Cherokee, Payton Slaughter drove in a run.
Late Wednesday
RIVER VALLEY 5, WOODBURY CENTRAL 4: Brittany Meyer hits a walk off bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to rally the Wolverines from four runs down earlier in the game to win in Western Valley Conference softball action Tuesday in Correctionville.
The Wildcats led 4-0 going to the the bottom of the sixth inning but Meyer hit a solo shot to pull her team within 4-1. Brooke Goettsch also had two hits for River Valley (4-8). Taylor Knaack was the winning pitcher while six strikes out for the Wolverines.
Tori Bates had a hit and drove in a run for Woodbury Central (3-6).