SIOUX CITY -- East picked up wins over two ranked programs at the Black Raiders defeated West Monona, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, 1-0 and then defeated Westwood, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, 7-3.
In the win over West Monona,
East junior Kia Jenkins drove home the game's lone run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
Chloe Kramer doubled in the inning to later set up Jenkins' game-leading sac fly.
Chasity Johnson allowed five hits, struck out two Spartans hitters, and did not allow a walk.
Against Westwood, the Black Raiders (6-2) scored five runs in the sixth inning before the time limit went into effect.
Kia Jenkins had a two-run triple in that inning, and she had a two-hit game.
Chloe Kramer had two hits, and Madi Van Dyke had a double.
Chasity Johnson allowed six hits, struck out one and allowed zero walks in 3 1/3 innings. Evie Larson went 2 2/3 innings, and the sophomore struck out one and walked two.
Westwood senior Andee Martin was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Elisa Davis had two hits.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 9, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 5: Madelyn Mogensen belted a three-run home run to lead the Warriors to a win over te Nighthawks in a game at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday morning.
Kenzie Foley got the pitching win for SB-L, giving up six hits and four walks while fanning six. Lizzy Blum had three hits and drove in two for B-H/RV.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 10, WEST LYON 3: Chloe Black hit a home run and teammates Madelyn Mogensen and Whitney Schlotfeldt joined her with two RBI's as the Warriors' finished their day with a 2-1 record at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday.
Kenzie Foley pitched the first three innings and Mogensen closed out the win with three inning in the circle, combining for a seven-hitter with two strike outs apiece. SB-L improved to 7-2. Reegan Hawf had two hits to pace the Wildcats.
SPIRIT LAKE 8, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 4: Jordyn Hamm had three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Indians to a win in a game at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday morning.
Irish Knutson got the pitching win over Spirit Lake, giving up seven hits while logging three strike outs and two walks. Jewel Bergstrom had a pair of hits for the Nighthawks.
SPIRIT LAKE 9, SHELDON 4: Payton Ahrenstorff and Jordyn Hamm drove in two runs apiece to lead the Indians to a win over the host Orabs in a game at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday.
Gracie Hamm got the pitching win for Spirit Lake, giving up four hits and a walk while fanning three over four innings. Mikayla Simonsen had three RBI's for Sheldon (1-5).
SPIRIT LAKE 7, SIOUX CENTER 1: The Indiana wrapped up a 3-0 day at the Sheldon tournament with a win over the Warriors Saturday afternoon.
Karli Olsen had a home run while Izzy Backhaus and Ellie Carney both drove in two for Spirit Lake (7-2). Irish Knutson pitched a four-hitter with six strike outs to earn the pitching win.
CHEROKEE 6, ALGONA 4: Teagan Slaughter three a five-hitter and hits struck out 13 batters to lead the Braves to a non-conference win in a game played in Cherokee Saturday.
Payton Slaughter also doubled and scored twice while freshmen Camille Zweifel and Dena Claycamp each had a triple for Cherokee (5-2). Pitcher Lillian Etherington had 10 strike outs for the Bulldogs.
NORTH GOES 2-1 AT TOURNEY: North beat Le Mars 9-7 and Lawton-Bronson 8-2 at the West tournament on Saturday and lost to West Monona, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, 5-4. It is the first loss of the season for North, which is 7-1.
The game against Le Mars was tied at 3-3 going into the bottom half of the third when the Stars scored four runs and went on to win 9-7.
Mackayla Black hit a double and drove in a run and Hailey Hoogers hit a double. Olivia O'Brien was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Kyla Cunningham had two RBIs. Courtney Johnson scored a run and had two RBIs and Bailey Becker scored twice. Payton Risetter was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Isabelle Hesse was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
For Le Mars, Brooke Haage was 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs and Alivia Milbrodt scored a run and had two RBIs. Payton Marienau scored twice and Morgan Marienau was 2-for-3. Kady Leusink scored a run and had an RBI and Libby Leraas had an RBI.
In the win over Lawton-Bronson, Johnson went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, walking one and striking out four. Cunningham was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored and Kylee Eickholt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Hoogers had three RBIs and Black scored twice and had an RBI. Hesse is 2-for-4 with an RBI and O'Brien scored a run and had an RBI. Becker had an RBI.
For Lawton-Bronson, Hayley Mitchell was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Bella Johnson hit a triple.
North came back to take a 4-2 lead on West Monona in the seventh but the Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 5-4 win.
Ariel Rotnicke was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Mallory McCall was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for West Monona. Lexi Lander and Macie McCall each drove in a run.
Black hit a double and drove in a run and O'Brien was 2-for-4. Hesse was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Risetter scored a run and had an RBI. Cunningham and Johnson each drove in a run.
WEST SIOUX 7, WEST LYON 0: Erika McKenney shut out the Wildcats on seven hits and also added a home run as she led the Falcons to a win at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday. Shayden Blankenship also had two hits and drove in a pair of West Sioux.
WEST SIOUX 8, SHELDON 7: Payton Schwiesow had a triple and double to lead the Falcons to a win in a game at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday.
Emma Mace also drove in two runs while Erika McKenney also had two hits and got the pitching win in relief of starter Mia Danielson.
SIOUX CENTER 8, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 2: Sydney Gesink drove in two run and pitcher Tatum Schmalbeck scattered six hits to lead Sioux Center past SB-L in a game at the Sheldon Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Chloe Black had a triple and Tahila Deitloff two hits for SB-L, which couldn't work around four errors in the loss.
HINTON 13, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 5: Bella Badar fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in four runs to lead the Blackhawks to a win at the West Invitational in Sioux City Saturday.
Payton George, Jaydn Case and Madison Goosman also had three hits as the Blackhawks pounded out 19 hits in the win.
RIVER VALLEY 11, HINTON 7: Kendall Fitch and Brooke Goettsch drove in two runs apiece to lead the Wolverines to a win in a game played at the West Invitational in Sioux City Saturday.
Taylor Knaack got the pitching win with 10 strike outs while giving up five hits. Shelbie Young and Bella Badar drove in three runs apiece for Hinton (3-5).
Late Friday
WEST MONONA 6, WESTWOOD 5: The No. 4 Spartans (Class 2A) got a walk-off two-run single from Megan Nichols to cap a three-run rally in the seventh inning as they edged the No. 7 (Class 1A) Rebels in a Western Valley Conference softball game played in Onawa Friday.
Kylie Henschen had three hits while Macie McCall also had two hits for West Monona (7-0). Lexi Lander got the pitching win, fanning 12 while giving up seven hits.
Brenna Pike had a triple and a double and Sam Burkhardt also had two hits to lead Westwood (4-3).
WEST SIOUX 4, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 1: Erika McKenney fired a six-hitter and struck out eight as she led the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference win in a game played in Ireton Friday.
Payton Schwiesow drove in a pair of runs while Avery Coyle and McKenney both had two hits for West Sioux (6-1).
ATLANTIC 9, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: Denison-Schleswig suffered its first loss of the season as the Monarchs gave up six unanswered runs in a 9-7 loss.
Alex Mohr had two singles and Raegan Anderson hit a double and had an RBI. Paige Armijo had two singles and an RBI and Kailey Pick drove in a run. Kayla Rauch drove in two runs.