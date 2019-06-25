EAST 10, CBAL 0: Madi Van Dyke celebrated her birthday with a two-run home run and the Black Raiders went on to shutout the Lynx in a Missouri River Conference softball game played at East High Tuesday.
Pitcher Chasity Johnson spun a three-hitter with no walks and five strike out to earn the win in the circle for East (13-10) Abby Alter also had a pair of double and a single while Kia Jenkins and Maddie Haase each had a double and a single. East is in action in Harlan Wednesday.
NORTH 12, WEST 0: North held West to only five hits in the 12-0 victory on Tuesday.
North improved to 17-6 overall.
Hailey Hoogers went all seven innings and gave up only five hits, didn't walk a batter. She struck out 10.
Mackayla Black was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Hoogers was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Kylee Eickholt was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Olivia O'Brien was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Bella Arredondo scored twice. Bailey Becker was 2-fro-4 with an RBI and Payton Risetter was 2-for-4.
SPIRIT LAKE 8, LE MARS 5: No. 15 Spirit Lake (Class 4A) got three RBI's from Izzy Backhaus and rolled to a Lakes Conference softball win over Le Mars in a game played in Spirit Lake Tuesday
Karli Olson and Payton Ahrenstorff also drove in a pair of runs for the Indians (18-5).
Le Mars (12-12) got a two-run double in the seventh inning from Annie Ellis and a two-run single from Libby Leraas within three runs but could come no closer.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 8, SIOUX CENTER 1: South O'Brien held Sioux Center to two hits and only had one error in the game in an 8-1 road win over the Warriors.
Bailey Tjossem got the win, going all seven innings, allowing one run on two hits, walked three and struck out five.
Sydney Struve hit a triple and had a single, scored a run and drove in a run. Hannah Dau had a single and a doubel and scored three times. Jordan Nieuwenhuis had two singles and scored a run.
It is the seventh straight win for the Wolverines, who improved to 20-3 on the season.
Late Monday
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, WOODBURY CENTRAL 7: A pair of singles by Delaney Iseminger and Chloe Peschau led to two runs in the top of the seventh, the winning margin in Kingsley-Pierson's 9-7 victory over Woodbury Central on Monday evening in Moville.
Both teams scored six runs in the second inning, KP breaking through on consecutive singles by Ana Bubke, Iseminger, MaKenna Bowman and Peschau. An error, two walks and another hit by Bubke helped account for the rally.
WC countered in the bottom half of the second with six runs on hits by Sammy Bates, Emma DeStiger, Emma Persons, a double by Maddie Schultz, a pair of walks and an error.
Persons broke the tie when she scored on a squeeze bunt by Schultz in the third.
Madison Goodwin, the Kingsley-Pierson senior third-baseman, tied the score at 7-7 with a solo home run in the fifth.
Bubke yielded a lone single to Woodbury Central over the final four innings to earn the victory as Kingsley-Pierson moved to 13-16 on the season, 7-8 in Western Valley Conference action. Peschau had three hits for the visitors, while Madison Goodwin, Iseminger and Bowman each had two hits.
Sammy Bates and Persons had a pair of hits for WC, which slipped to 12-13 on the season, and finished the regular season in conference play with a 9-7 mark.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 13, CHEROKEE 0: The Wolfpack avenged an early loss to the Braves logging a three-inning run rule win in a game played in Cherokee Monday.
Western Christian scored four runs in both the first and second innings and five more in the third to finish off the decision. Madison Vis drove in three runs and Chandler Schemper had two hits. Jadyn Faber pitched a no-hitter with one walk to earn the pitching for the Wolfpack.