SIOUX CITY — North High School pitcher Hailey Hoogers held Bishop Heelan to two hits, as the Stars defeated the Crusaders 3-1 in MRAC play on Tuesday.
Hoogers struck out 12 Heelan batters, and walked one. She also had an RBI hit in the fourth inning.
Isabelle Hesse also had an RBI hit in the sixth. The Stars' (3-0) third run came on a Crusaders' error.
The Crusaders' (1-2) lone run came on a solo home run from sophomore Ellie Gengler.
Riley Plantenberg struck out five for the Crusaders.
WEST MONONA 4, WEST HARRISON 1: West Monona’s Lexi Lander threw all eight innings, and struck out 13 hitters in a 4-1 win in extra innings over West Harrison on Tuesday.
She gave up three hits, and just one in regulation.
The game was scoreless after the seventh inning. Lander had a two-run double to give her and the Spartans (6-0) the lead they needed.
West Harrison forced the bases loaded in the eighth inning, but the game ended with a flyout to centerfield. The game was in Onawa, but West Harrison was the home team due to its field having too much rain.
Megan Nichols had three hits for the Spartans.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 10, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0: Taryn Hintz had a triple among her three hits and Hannah Dau added a solo home run to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference softball win in a game played in Paullina Tuesday. The game was halted after five innings due to run rule.
Hintz drove in a pair of runs for South O'Brien (2-0).