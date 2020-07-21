PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North falls in region championship game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE, Iowa - No. 1 Fort Dodge showed why its been atop the Class 5A IGHSAU rankings this season, rolling to a 12-0, four-inning win over North in a Class 5A regional final at Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex Tuesday.

North, fresh off a 13-0 win over East in a regional semifinal Saturday, was limited to just one hit off Dodger pitcher Jalen Adams. Bailey Anderson had a two-out single in the fourth inning for the Stars only safety.

North got off to a good start when Olivia O'Brien walked on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the game. Amanda Beller, however, followed with a line out to Adams and O'Brien was doubled off first on the play. Anderson was the only other North player to reach base.

Fort Dodge on to the 5A state tournament with a 26-3 record while North closes its season with a 9-11 mark.

Late Monday

NEWELL-FONDA 10, EXIRA-EHK 0 (5 inn.): Kierra Jungers pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight to lead the Mustangs to a win in a Class 1A regional softball final in Fonda Monday.

The Spartans came in with a 15-0 mark but were no match for Newell-Fonda, which scored six times in the first inning and didn't look back.

Bailey Sievers and Megan Morenz had two hits apiece for the Mustangs (18-2). Newell-Fonda earned the No. 2 seed and will open against Lisbon in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0