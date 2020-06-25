PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North sweeps West

Addison Weber was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Annissa Kleich hit a double and scored a run. Chloe Bunkers was 2-for-3 with a double and Alyssa Kolbeck was 3-for-4 with an RBI. TIffany Woerdehoff was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sydney Livermore and Harlery Foreman each drove in a run.

For Unity, Erica Feikema was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Jenna Dekkers and Adriana Sandbulte each drove in a run.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 8, WEST SIOUX 6: West Sioux had a 6-4 lead going into the seventh inning but Remsen St. Mary's scored four runs in the seventh to take the lead. The Hawks held the Falcons scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the 8-6 victory.

Remsen St. Mary's stays undefeated on the season at 5-0 and are 4-0 in the War Eagle. West Sioux, which was ranked 11th, falls to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the War Eagle.

Ana Conover hit a home run in the game and drove in three and Ashley Willman was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Maya Bunkers and Claire Schroeder each scored twice and Tori Galles drove in a run.

Brittany Johnson pitched the final two innings for the Hawks to get the win. She gave up one run on three hits and walked a batter.