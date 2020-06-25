PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North sweeps West

SIOUX CITY -- Courtney Johnson pitched a two-hit shut out and struck out 12 West batters as North completed a Missouri River Conference softball doubleheader sweep Thursday. North won the first game 13-1 and then won the second game 8-0.
Johnson also had a triple and single at the plate in the nightcap of the set while Karsyn Hicks had two doubles and Bailey Mecker had three singles.
In the opener, North ended the game in the fourth inning with 11 runs. The Stars had 14 singles in game one with Hicks pitching a four-inning shut-out with seven strike outs.
EAST 2-9 CBAL 1-5: Evie Larson pitched both games of a doubleheader sweep for the Black Raiders in Missouri River Conference softball action in Sioux City Thursday.
Larson pitched a two-hitter in the opener and a four-hitter in the nightcap to help East improved to 4-7. Larson fanned five batters in the opener and two in game two.
Kennedy Wineland had an RBI single and Kilie Junck added a run-scoring double in the third inning to account for East's runs in the first game.
Abbie Alter had two RBI's while Maddie Hard and Brylee Hempey drove in a run each in the game two win for the Black Raiders.
SPENCER 16, CHEROKEE 0 (3 inn.): Jada Piercey and Olivia Huckfelt both hit home runs to lead the Tigers to a Lakes Conference softball win in Cherokee Thursday.
Huckfelt and Alley Horgard had three RBIs each for Spencer.
LAWTON-BRONSON 2, WESTWOOD 0: Cali Arens pticher a no-hitter and Hayley Mithell broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double in the eighth inning to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference softball win in Lawton Thursday.
Ella Hanner pitcher a four-hitter for the Rebels (2-5). Lawton-Bronson improves to 4-2.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 14, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 1 (3 inn.): Katie Johnson and Megan Meinen both hit home runs to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference softball win in Hartley Thursday.
Johnson drove in four runs and Hailey Wilken two for Akron-Westfield (7-0). Wilken gave up one hits and struck out six to get the pitching win.
SPIRIT LAKE 16, FOREST CITY 0 (5 inn.): Mackenzie Kauffman had a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Indians to a run rule win in prep softball action in Forest City Thursday.
Ellie Carney also drove in thre runs for Spirit Lake (6-1).
RIVER VALLEY 13, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 4: The game was tied at 3-3 going into the fourth ining when River Valley scored five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to pull away for a 13-4 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan in a game that ended early because of lightning. River Valley is now 8-0 on the season.
Maddie Thomas went five innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out one and walking two.
Daisy Olais wetn 4-for-4 with a double and Sara Holtz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs., Brittany Meyer was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
For Sibley-Ocheyedan, Jadyn Jensen was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
WEDNESDAY
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 10, EAST 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton complete the sweep with a 10-2 win over East. SB-L scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
Kenzie Foley was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Chloe Black scored two runs and had three RBIs for the Warriors. Addie Brown was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Elise Evans-Murphy was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Kylie Kerr drovein a run.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 6, UNITY CHRISTIAN 3: Unity was tied with eighth-ranked Gehlen Catholic at 2-2 through the first three innings but the Jays broke through with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. Gehlen Catholic went on to beat Unity 6-3 to improve to 4-0. Unity fell to 3-4.
Emily Kellen went all seven innings for Gehlen Catholic, allowing three runs on five hits, walking five and striking out 11.
Addison Weber was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Annissa Kleich hit a double and scored a run. Chloe Bunkers was 2-for-3 with a double and Alyssa Kolbeck was 3-for-4 with an RBI. TIffany Woerdehoff was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sydney Livermore and Harlery Foreman each drove in a run.
For Unity, Erica Feikema was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Jenna Dekkers and Adriana Sandbulte each drove in a run.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 8, WEST SIOUX 6: West Sioux had a 6-4 lead going into the seventh inning but Remsen St. Mary's scored four runs in the seventh to take the lead. The Hawks held the Falcons scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the 8-6 victory.
Remsen St. Mary's stays undefeated on the season at 5-0 and are 4-0 in the War Eagle. West Sioux, which was ranked 11th, falls to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the War Eagle.
Ana Conover hit a home run in the game and drove in three and Ashley Willman was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Maya Bunkers and Claire Schroeder each scored twice and Tori Galles drove in a run.
Brittany Johnson pitched the final two innings for the Hawks to get the win. She gave up one run on three hits and walked a batter.
For West Sioux, Erika McKenney was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Avery Coyle hit a double and scored a run. Mia Danielson drove in two runs and Emily Hulshof was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Shayden Blankenship and Addison Dekkers each drove in a run.
WEST LYON 13, SIOUX CENTER 4: West Lyon held a small 2-1 lead going into the sixth inning but the Wildcats cames alive with six runs in the sixth and five in the seventh for a 13-4 win over Sioux Center.
West Lyon improves to 5-0 and Sioux Center falls to 4-2.
Hayley Knoblock was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Shay Langenhorst was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Zavyr Metzber drove in two runs and Randi Childress was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Taylor Rentschler scored twice and had an RBI and Mallory Gramstad was 2-for-4 with two run sscored. Taylor DeJong was 2-for-4 with an RBi and Kennedy Dramer was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Morgyn Grotewold scored a run and had an RBI.
Kramer went all seven innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out five.
For Sioux Center, Willow Bleeker was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs and Lizzie Van Es was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Tatum Schmalbeck was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Lainey Pomrenke drove in a run.
RIVER VALLEY 14, RIDGE VIEW 5: Ridge View had a 4-0 lead on River Valley through four innings but the Wolverines came back with five runs in the next two innings to tie the game at 5-5.
The game went to extra innings as River Valley scored nine runs in the ninth inning to pick up the 14-5 victory.
River Valley improved to 7-0 on the season and Ridge View falls to 3-4.
Taylor Knaack went all nine innings to get the win as she struck out nine, walked five and allowed seven hits. She was also 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Knaack hit a two-run double off the top of the fence in the ninth to help break the game open.
Katrina Todd was 3-for-4 for River Valley with an RBI.
For Ridge View, Shae Dutler was 3-for-5 and Addison Schmidt hit a solo home run in the fifth.
