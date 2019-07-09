C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 9, WEST 7: West scored two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.
But Thomas Jefferson came back and had a 9-7 lead going into the seventh inning and went on to win.
Madelyn Ford was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Sawyer Wilde was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Marin Frazee drove in a run.
West fell to 4-26 on the season. Thomas Jefferson improved to 7-21 overall and snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.
West plays at East on Thursday in a first-round Class 5A regional game at 7 p.m.
Late Monday
MOC-FV 4, STORM LAKE 3: MOC-FV pushed across two runs in the eighth inning in posting a come-from-behind victory over Storm Lake in a non-conference softball game at Storm Lake Monday evening.
The teams agreed to adopt the international rule for extra innings, so a runner started the frame at second base. Storm Lake scored one run in the bottom half, but the tying run was left stranded at third base when the final out was made.
Freshman Carlin Smith went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the Dutch, walking zero and fanning three in moving to 17-7 on the season. Smith has 117 strikeouts to her credit for MOC-FV, which is 17-9 on the season.
Junior Kenzie Kurtz had three hits and three RBIs to pace the visitors, while senior Jordyn Jeltema added a pair of hits and scored a run.
Senior Rachel Bozonie paced the Tornadoes’ effort with three hits, two RBIs and a double. Classmate Rowan Kolpin added two hits and scored twice, while freshman Riley Youngstedt contributed a pair of hits.
Junior Skylar Cole went the distance while taking the loss for the Green and White. Cole yielded a pair of earned runs. She walked zero and fanned 10 Dutch batters, which moved her season strikeout total to 261. Cole now has 657 career Ks for the Tornadoes.
HARLAN 12-14, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1-0: The Cyclones improved to 22-4 on the season with a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of the Monarchs in games played in Denison Monday.
Harlan's Julia Schechinger hit a three-run home run in a six-run seventh inning for Harlan which rallied from a 3-2 deficit after six frames in the opener. Paige Armijo had three hits in the first game for Denison-Schleswig.
In the second game, the Monarchs got a walk-off game-winner from Kailey Pick to split the twin bill. Sarah Heilesen also had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Denison-Schleswig (23-13).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 10, GTRA 7: The Panthers got two RBI's each from Delaney Iseminger, Anna Bubke, Chloe Peschau and Avery Schroeder and powered past GTRA 10-7 in a Class 1A regional first-round game played in Kingsley Monday.
Bubke and Peschau each had a home run and Schroeder a triple for the Panthers (14-21). Kingsley-Pierson advances to face Akron-Westfield in a second-round in Akron Wednesday.
Kenzie Hoffman drove in two runs for GTRA, which ends its season with a 13-17 record.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 12, WHITING 0: The Jays scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to a three-inning run-rule win over the Warriors in a Class 1A regional opener in Le Mars Monday.
Rylee Schnepf pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight to get the win over Gehlen (18-9). The Jays will face Gehlen Catholic in Cleghorn Wednesday in a second-round game. Addison Weber and Sydney Livermore had two RBI's each for Gehlen (18-9).
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 6, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 3: Brittan Johnson had two hits and drove in a run to pace the Hawks to a first-round Class 1A regional softball win over the Mavericks in a game played in Remsen Monday.
St' Mary's (14-14) will square off with Westwood in a second-round contest Wednesday in Sloan.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 7, LAWTON-BRONSON 2: Lawton-Bronson scored a run each in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 2-2 but Western Christian broke the tie with a run in the fifth and then pulled away with four runs in the sixth for the 7-2 win in the Class 2A Region 3 win.
Tori Wynja was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Hannah Jansma was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kayla Zevenbergen 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Chandler Schemper was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Cassie Van Otterloo drove in a run.
Jadyn Faber went all seven innings and gave up two runs on six hits, walked four and struck out one.
Western Christian improves to 10-13 overall and have won five of its last six games. Western Christian plays at West Sioux on Wednesday.
Lawton-Bronson ends the season with a 10-22 record.
MVAOCOU 7, UNITY CHRISTIAN 4: The Rams scored five runs in the first inning and held off a late Knight rally to record a win in a Class 2A regional opener played in Kingsley Monday.
Kenedee Bubke got the pitching win for MVAOCOU (8-24) and also added two hits at the plate. Cheslee Yockey also drove in two runs for the Rams, who face Alta-Aurelia in a regional semifinal Wednesday in Alta.
Molly Zylstra had two RBI's for Unity Christian, which closes its season with a 4-22 record.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 6, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 5: Sibley-Ocheyedan jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings and held on to beat H-M-S 6-5 in a Class 2A Region 5 game.
Abbie Bos was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Leah Ackerman was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Michaela Block scored twice and had two RBIs and Keyton Elser was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Kelli Greenfield and Abbey Roth each drove in a run.
Sibley-Ocheyedan improved to 3-23 on the season and snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Sibley-Ocheyedan plays at Central Springs on Wednesday.
H-M-S ends the season with a 4-21 record. Hannah Jochims was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Gracie Mastbergen was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Brynn Webber was 2-for-3.