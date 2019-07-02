SIOUX CITY -- West snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 10-9 victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday.
West had a 10-3 lead and held off the Lynx for the win.
Kaylynne Patterson, the team's lone senior, went 4-for-4 with an RBI and Marin Frazee was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Jasmine Mendoza drove in two runs and Madilyn Ford hit a triple.
Emily Persinger was the winning pitcher.
West improved to 4-24 with the win.
West plays at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday in the Wolverines last MRAC game of the season.
SPENCER 4, NORTH 1: The Tigers got two triples and as single from Ashlyn Nissen to rally past North in a non-conference softball game played in Spencer Tuesday.
Nissen started the go-ahead rally for Spencer (13-12) in the fifth inning, hitting a one-out triple ahead of Katelyn Nissen's RBI single that broke a 1-1 tie.
North (19-10) got three hits in the first inning to go up 1-0. Olivia O'Brien led off the game with a single and went to third on Kylee Eickholt's single to center field before Hailey Hoogers brought in O'Brien with another single.
Hoogers took the pitching loss for North, fanning seven while she gave up 10 hits and no walks. Emily English was the winning pitcher, giving up six hits and three walks while striking out four.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 5, WEST SIOUX 3: The Jays jumped to a 5-0 lead and held off the Falcons to win a War Eagle Conference softball game played in Le Mars Tuesday.
Alyssa Kolbeck had three hits and scored three runs while Josie Kolbeck also had two hits and drove in two. Rylee Schnepf got the pitching win, giving up three hits and no walks while fanning 10 over seven innings. Gehlen is 16-9 overall and 8-3 in WEC games.
West Sioux (21-7 overall and 8-2 WEC) got a solo home run from Erika McKenney.
WEST LYON 12, SPIRIT LAKE 7: Kennedy Kramer, Madison Grotewold and Haley Knoblock drove in two runs apiece to lead the Wildcats to a non-conference win over the Indians in a prep softball game played in Larchwood Tuesday.
Kramer and Knoblock had three hits apiece while Grotewold had a double and single to fuel a 16-hit Wildcat attack.
West Lyon (18-7) trailed 3-1 in the third inning before scoring 10 runs over the next two inning to go ahead 11-4.
Elli Carney had a double and drove in three runs for Spirit Lake (20-6).
WESTWOOD 7, ALTA-AURELIA 1: The No. 14 Rebels (Class 1A) got a bases-clearing triple from Andee Martian and a three-run home run from Brenna Pike and downed the No. 11 Warriors (Class 2A) in a non-conference softball game played in Sloan Tuesday.
Katelyn Martin was the winning pitcher for Westwood (26-9), giving up two hits while fanning five. Alta-Aurelia pitcher Abby Kramer, who entered the game third in the state of Iowa with 260 strikeouts, added seven more to that total but took the loss, giving up five hits. Karem had an RBI single to score the lone run for the Warriors (17-9).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 12, CHEROKEE 2: South O'Brien picked up its 10th straight win as the Wolverines defeated Cherokee 12-2 on Tuesday in five innings.
South O'Brien improved to 24-3 on the season. Cherokee fell to 11-15 overall and it is the Braves sixth straight loss.
Taryn Hintz was 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs and Sydney Struve was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. Anna Friedrichsen and Jordan Nieuwenhuis each hit a double and Nieuwenhuis drove in the 12th run with her double.
Bailey Tjossem got the win after going all five innings. She gave up one earned run on one hit, walked three and struck out two.
Payton Slaughter had the lone hit for Cherokee.
LE MARS 7, HINTON 1: Le Mars picked up its fourth straight win as the Bulldogs defeated Hinton 7-1 on Tuesday.
Le Mars improved to 16-12 with the win. Hinton falls to 11-13 on the season.
For Hinton, Aspen Coffee drove in a run and Bella Badar hit a double.
LAWTON-BRONSON 9, WOODBINE 2: Lawton-Bronson picked up its 10th win of the season as the Eagles beat Woodbine 9-2 on Monday.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 10-21 with the win.
Bella Johnson hit a two-run home run for the Eagles and Rylee Wagner had three singles.
Cali Arens went all seven innings and struck out six batters.