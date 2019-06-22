OKOBOJI, Iowa -- South O'Brien went 3-0 and defeated Sheldon 7-2 to win the Okoboji tournament title on Saturday. The Wolverines beat West 7-2 and defeated Okoboji 5-0.
South O'Brien improves to 18-3 on the season and the Wolverines have won their last five games.
In the win against West, Sydney Struve had a double and a single and Hannah Dau, Jordan Nieuwenhuis and Kaylee Jacobs each had two singles.
Bailey Tjossem was the winning pitcher. She went five inings and struck out five, walking only one.
In the fourth inning with South O'Brien up 4-1, West had a runner on and tried to get back in it when the Wolverines turned a big doubleplay. Tjossem fielded the ball and went to Dau at second, who got the ball to first baseman Taryn Hintz in time to complete the doubleplay.
In the win over Okoboji, Liz Maurer had a double and a single. Struve went six innings and threw a no-hitter. She struck out three and walked seven.
In the title game against Sheldon, Tjossem pitched the first four innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out five. Struve pitched the final three innings and gave up no runs on three hits, walked two and struck out six. The two combined for 11 strikeouts.
Struve, Maurer and Skye Rehder each had two hits. Rehder had a double and Maurer hit a triple. All three had two RBIs and scored a run.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG WINS TWO IN SPENCER: Denison-Schleswig finished up the Spencer tournament with a 2-1 win over Akron-Westfield, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, and a 10-1 victory over Estherville Lincoln Central.
The Monarchs improved to 15-11 with the two wins.
The Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Akron-Westfield tied the game in the sixth. The Monarchs got a run in the top of the seventh and held on for the 2-1 win.
Kayla Rauch was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win and Sarah Heilesen and Alex Mohr each scored a run.
Cambri Brodersen pitched four innings in relief to get the win.
In the win over ELC, Paige Armijo was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs. and Kailey Pick hit a double and scored a run. Tatum Fink was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Raegan Anderson and Heilesen were both was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Mohr and Kambrie Dau each scored a run and drove in a run and Rauch drove in a run.
Heilesen struck out 14 batters in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
NORTH UNION 10, WEST SIOUX 9: North Unity had a 5-2 lead after two innings on West Sioux when the Falcons scored three runs in the third to tie the game.
North Union came back with a run each in the fourth and fifth to go back up and the Falcons had an answer with two runs in the sixth to tie the game.
West Sioux went up 9-7 with two runs in the seventh but North Union came back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 10-9 victory.
Payton Schwiesow was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Emily Klocke was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emily Hulshof scored two runs and Shayden Blankenship scored a run and had an RBI.
West Sioux fell to 20-5 with the loss.