PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: South O'Brien's Dau hits walk-off home run

PAULLINA, Iowa — Hannah Dau hit a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and give South O'Brien a 10-9 War Eagle Conference softball win over West Sioux Monday.
The Wolverines entered the seventh inning with a 9-4 lead but the Falcons (2-2) scored five times to tie up the game. Shayden Blankenship had a bases-clearing triple to pull West Sioux (3-2) within one run and scored the tying run on a ground out to tie things up at 9-9.
SPENCER 5, SPIRIT LAKE 3: The Spencer High School softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Spirit Lake 5-3 on Monday night in Lakes Conference action.
The Tigers scored two runs on two separate Spirit Lake errors, giving the Tigers the lead.
Those two runs erased a two-run fifth inning built by the Indians.
Jada Piercy had an RBI hit for Spencer, and the Tigers only had four hits. Spirit Lake committed six errors in the loss.
Spirit Lake's Stella Donkersloot was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a double.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 12, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 0 (3): The Westerners, ranked 10th in this week's Class 1A IGHSAU poll, scored 10 runs in the first inning in the win on Monday.
Akron-Westfield sent 14 hitters to the plate in the first inning, and it had seven hits during the inning.
Haley Wilken, Autumn Bundy and Alayna Mullinix each had an RBI single in the first inning.
Chloee Colt was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Megan Meinen held the Wolves to one hit over three innings. She had one strikeout and threw just 35 pitches.
WEST LYON 11, OKOBOJI 4: West Lyon's Randi Childress had a three-hit game in the Siouxland Conference game.
The Wildcats' big inning came in the fourth, as they scored six. Zavyr Metzger was one of three West Lyon hitters who had a double in the inning.
Metzger's double scored two. Metzger was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Morgyn Grotewold and Childress were the other two who doubled in the fourth inning.
The Wildcats also opened up with a three-run first inning.
Taylor DeJong got the win for West Lyon, as she struck out three and walked three Okoboji hitters.
Gracie Dehrkiip was 2-for-3 with a home run in the Pioneers' loss. She drove in two runs. Amy Martin also had two hits for the Pioneers.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 10, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Hawks scored five runs in the fifth inning on Monday to force the 10-run rule on the Tigers.
Sydney Schroeder started the rally off with an RBI single, then Carly Ortmann ended the game with a two-run double. That double was the only extra-base hit in the game.
Ortmann had three RBIs in the Hawks' win.
RSM's Marina Cronin held the Tigers to two hits in the circle. She struck out four and had one walk.
The two Trinity Christian hitters who got a hit were Alyssa Maassen and Belle Schiermeyer.
RIDGE VIEW 3, LAWTON-BRONSON 2: Ridge View's Autumn Henkel had a three-hit game in the win for the Raptors.
Shae Dutler also had two hits.
Both of Lawton-Bronson's runs came in the first inning, as junior Bella Johnson hit a two-run home run.
STORM LAKE 11, HINTON 1: Blackhawks junior Sydney George was 1-for-3 with a double in the loss to the Tornadoes.
Bella Badar was also 1-for-3.
Jaydn Case took the loss for Hinton. Case allowed 11 earned runs on 10 hits., She struck out eight and walked four.
RIVER VALLEY 6, MVAOCOU 2: Wolverines junior Katrina Todd hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning that broke up a 1-1 tie at the time.
Sara Holtz was also 2-for-3 in the game for the Wolverines.
Sidney Trucke was 2-for-4 for the Rams.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 15, OABCIG 10: The Panthers rallied from a 6-5 deficit after five innings to down the Falcons in Western Valley Conference softball action in Battle Creek Monday.
McKenzie Goodwin had three hits and five RBI's to lead Kingsley-Pierson kwhile Avery Schroeder, Anna Bubke and Makenna Bowman also had three-hit games.
Ryder Cranston drove in two runs for the Falcons.
