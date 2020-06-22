PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: South O'Brien's Dau hits walk-off home run

Haley Wilken, Autumn Bundy and Alayna Mullinix each had an RBI single in the first inning.

Chloee Colt was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Megan Meinen held the Wolves to one hit over three innings. She had one strikeout and threw just 35 pitches.

WEST LYON 11, OKOBOJI 4: West Lyon's Randi Childress had a three-hit game in the Siouxland Conference game.

The Wildcats' big inning came in the fourth, as they scored six. Zavyr Metzger was one of three West Lyon hitters who had a double in the inning.

Metzger's double scored two. Metzger was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Morgyn Grotewold and Childress were the other two who doubled in the fourth inning.

The Wildcats also opened up with a three-run first inning.

Taylor DeJong got the win for West Lyon, as she struck out three and walked three Okoboji hitters.

Gracie Dehrkiip was 2-for-3 with a home run in the Pioneers' loss. She drove in two runs. Amy Martin also had two hits for the Pioneers.